Today In History, 29 January: What Happened On This Day

Historical Events On This Day

In 1780, the first newspaper in India, "Hickey’s Bengal Gazette" was published.

In 1886, German mechanical engineer Karl Benz patented the world’s first automobile as a vehicle powered by an internal-combustion engine.

In 1924, the first machine for rolling ice cream cones was patented by Carl Rutherford Taylor of Cleveland.

In 1991, the Battle of Khafji, the first major and one of the deadliest battle of the Gulf War, began in Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

In 1996, French president Jacques Chirac declared that the country will no longer test nuclear weapons.

In 2002, US President delivered his iconic speech during the State of the Union address, calling countries like Iraq, Iran and North Korea the "Axis of Evil."

In 2010, the first test flight of the fifth-generation fighter plane Sukhoi Su-57 was conducted.

Sports Events Today

In 2006, Irfan Pathan became the first bowler to score a Test cricket hat-trick in the opening over in a match against Pakistan.

In 2012, American snowboarder Shaun White, one of the greatest of all time, achieved the first-ever SuperPipe perfect score (100) in Winter X Games history.

In 2012, at the 100th Australian Open, Serbia’s Novak Đoković beat Spain’s Rafael Nadal (5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5) in the longest Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era, 5 hours 53 minutes.

In 2014, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo became the first non-Spanish player to captain Real Madrid, making his 500th appearance for the club.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1845, American author Edgar Allan Poe's most famous poem, The Raven, was first published, appearing in the New York Mirror.

In 1964, the popular satirical film Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, directed by Stanley Kubrick, and starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott, was released in theatres.

In 1996, the 6,138th performance of the musical "Cats" was held in London, surpassing the record of Broadway's longest-running musical, "A Chorus Line."

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1820 George III, King of Great Britain and Ireland from 1760 to 1820 who is today remembered or losing the American colonies and going mad 2 1934 Fritz Haber, German chemist who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1918 for inventing the process to sythesize ammonia from nitrogen and hydrogen gases 3 1963 Robert Frost, acclaimed American poet known for emphasis on nature and realistic depictions of rural life in his famous poems like “The Gift Outright,” “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” and “Birches” 4 1980 Jimmy Durante, veteran American actor, comedian and singers of the early twentieth century

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1737 Thomas Paine, English-American political philosopher and writer who wrote the notable “Common Sense” pamphlet in 1776 advocating American independence 2 1860 Anton Chekhov, Russian writer and playwright who os considered among the greatest writers in history and is known for his classic plays and short stories like “Seagull”, “Uncle”, “Uncle Vanya” and “The Bet” 3 1945 Thomas Selleck, American actor known for his hunky looks and starring in popular television shows like Friends and Magnum, PI 4 1954 Oprah Winfrey, American media personality, author, actress and philanthropist who is known for her popular talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show 5 1966 Romario, Brazilian politician and former football player considered one of the best finishers in the sport due to his 500 plus goals 6 1970 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Indian politician, Olympic shooting medallist and retired Army officer

