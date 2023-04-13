Today’s Wordle: 663 Hints and Clues for 13th April with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

There’s nothing in the world more fun than puzzles. People of all age groups and personalities enjoy puzzles, mind games, brainteasers, etc. with equal fervour. No wonder games like Crossword, Sudoku, Scrabble, and Othello are so beloved globally. Another wordplay game that’s taken the world by storm in the past year is Wordle.

Millions of people tune in every day to solve the daily Wordle, which has become one of the most popular puzzle games in the world.

Wordle is published every day by the New York Times and can be easily played by anyone with access to the internet. The only catch is that there are no unlimited Wordles out there. You solve today’s Wordle, and right or wrong, you’ll have to wait another day to play the game again. Hence, it’s important to correctly play Wordle.

Today is April 13. You can check the Wordle 663 clues, hints and the answer here.

Wordle Rules: How to Play

Wordle, as the name suggests is a word riddle.

Players are given six attempts to guess a five-letter English word, called “word of the day,” in a 5 x 6 grid.

Feedback is provided after every attempt.

The incorrect letters are shaded grey.

Correct letters in incorrect places are highlighted in yellow.

The correct letters in the correct place are highlighted in green.

Wordle is an easy and exciting game that can be played by anyone. It’s also super addictive and captivating. We bet you won’t be able to resist the daily Wordle if you’ve played it even once.

Now that you’ve got the hang of the game, it’s time to test your skills. But you must be wondering, How can one guess a new word from scratch? Well, that’s what we’re here for. Our Wordle hints will help you decide on choosing the right letters and forming the correct word.

Check the hints for today’s Wordle 663 in the following section.

Wordle 663 Hints for Today, April 13th, 2023

Wordle 663 Hint 1:

The first letter of the word is a consonant.

Wordle 663 Hint 2:

There are two vowels in today’s Wordle solution.

Wordle 663 Hint 3:

The word either has an "R" or a "C".

Wordle 663 Hint 4:

One of the vowels sits in either second place or fourth place, or even both.

Wordle 663 Hint 5:

One of the vowels in the Wordle word today is either "A" or "O".

What’s Today’s Wordle Answer?

Wordle 663, for April 13, is CARAT.

Did you have fun playing World today?

Hopefully, our hints helped you guess the correct word. Now go enjoy your day and stay tuned for tomorrow’s Wordle.