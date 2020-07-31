Today's day in history: 31st July

The cycle of time goes on continuously and every day many events took place, some of them get a place in history and some are forgotten by the world.

In this article, we have published a list of many incidents of India and the world. These events are related to various like education, art, and culture, science and technology, politics, history, geography, war, and agreements. Let us know some events which have registered their name in history forever.

List of events took place on 31st July;

1. 2012 - Michael Phelps(19 medals in swimming) breaks the record set in 1964 by Larisa Latynina for the most medals(18 medals) won at the Olympics.

2. 2009- Pakistan's Supreme Court had declared the emergency imposed in 2007 by the former Pak President Pervez Musharraf as unconstitutional under Article 279 of the Constitution.

3. 2006 - Cuban President Fidel Castro transferred power to his brother Raul Castro.

4. 2006: - On the same day, a ceasefire agreement with the LTTE was abrogated in Sri Lanka in which 50 people were killed.

5. 2000- The Lok Sabha had passed the Chhattisgarh 'State formation, Bill'.

6. 1998- On July 31, the tenth summit of SAARC was held in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

7. 1993- India's first floating 'Maritime Museum' was inaugurated in Calcutta.

8. 1992 - On this day, Georgia joined the United Nations Organization.

9. 1991- On this day, the comprehensive strategic arms reduction treaty was signed between Soviet Russia former President Mikhail Gorbachev and former US President George H.W. Bush.

10. 1982- Today, on 31 July, the Soviet Union conducted a nuclear test.

11. 1980 - Mohammed Rafi (Born: 24 December 1924, died: 31 July 1980,), the great singer of Hindi films, died of a heart attack.

12. 1971-Apollo program (By NASA): 'Apollo 15' astronauts become the first to ride in a lunar rover.

13. 1950 - India and Nepal signed a peace treaty in 1950.

14. 1948- The first State Transport Corporation in India was established in West Bengal.

15. 1947- On this day famous Bollywood actress Mumtaz was born.

16. 1933- Mr. Mahatma Gandhi left the Sabarmati Ashram forever.

17. 1880- Famous Hindi novelist and story writer Shri Premchand was born in the Lamahi village (Varanasi).

18. 1865- The world's first small rail line was started in Queensland, Australia.

19. 1790- First patent for a process of making potash was issued to Samuel Hopkins. The patent was signed by President George Washington.

20. 1658- Mughal emperor Aurangzeb proclaimed himself king of the Mughal empire.

21. 1498- Christopher Columbus reached 'Trinidad' Island after his third voyage.

So this was information about some incidents that happened on July 31. This article is very useful for various competitive exams. Therefore the aspirants need to read it carefully.

Important Days and Dates in July 2020: National and International

21st Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Date, Quotes, Message, Wishes, Poems and more

