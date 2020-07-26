21st Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Date, Quotes, Message, Wishes, Poems and more

21st Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Due to coronavirus pandemic, this year celebrations are likely to be muted. On 26 July, India will observe the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day in 1999, India successfully regained command over all the high outposts.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Quotes/Patriotic Quotes

1. "I am a soldier. I fight where I am told, and I win where I fight."

2. "Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it but I will be back for sure." - Captain Vikram Batra

3. "If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I'll kill Death." - Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey

4. Victory doesn’t come cheap, we also had to carry some biers... A tribute to the martyrs of India.” - Amitesh Sodhiya

5. “As far as I know, he must be hearing the clinking of my bangles in his dream, the newly married girl giggled. Little she knew the brave soldier’s ear was accompanied by the sound of gunshots.” - Jn Aastha

6. "Soldier is not just a person, One is our Pride, Army is our glory, Honour we earned.....- Kaushik Dhakate

7. "To my countrymen, I’m the shield. To my enemies, I’m the sword. "

8. "I regret I have only one life to give for my country." -Prem Ramchandani

9. "We live by chance, we love by choice, we kill by profession." - Officers Training Academy, Chennai

10. "May God have mercy on our enemies because we won't."

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Wishes and Messages

1. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Salutes our national heroes! Jai Hind Vande Mataram.

2. Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

3. Kargil Vijay Diwas, Salute to all brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

4. For your tomorrow, We gave our today.....Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

5. Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

7. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

8. Born to fight, trained to kill, prepared to die, but never will. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

9. Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

10. You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know.

11. On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, Memorise the true Heroes of our Nation who sacrificed their lives for our Better tomorrow.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Poems

1. For the Unspoken Heroes

On Kargil Vijay Diwas!!

Nothing in the world

Is without a Price Tag

Everything needs a fee

So...Freedom is never free

It was brought to us

As sacrifices being the cost

Shedding of bloods

Wounds, scars on the mortal corpse

Till the last breaths

Those unspoken Heroes

Battle Hard Against the Enemy

To Win us back... the victory of freedom and Our destiny.

By Tina Acharya

2. On the Anniversary of the Day You Went Away

Today's the anniversary

Of the day that I lost you,

And for a time it felt as though

My life had ended too.

But loss has taught me many things

And now I face each day,

With hope and happy memories

To help me on my way.

And though I am full of sadness

That you are no longer here,

Your influence still guides me

And I still feel you near.

What we shared will never die

It lives within my heart,

Bringing strength and comfort

While we are apart.

