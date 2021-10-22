Top 10 Deadliest Volcanic Eruptions of Human History: Complete List here

Recently Japan has had another volcanic eruption when Mount Aso started throwing plumes of smoke and ash into the skies on October 21, 2021. No injuries were reported so far. The eruption occurred around 11:43 am IST as reported by Japan Meteorological Agency.

Volcanic Eruptions are the necessity of the Earths Geology and magnetic field. However, there have been some deadly volcanic eruptions that have caused massive losses to humanity. Take a look at such deadliest volcanic eruptions of human history.

Don’t Wait for UPSC Prelims Result! Start Your Preparation for UPSC Mains 2021 Today- Experts Suggest Strategy



List of Deadliest Volcanic Eruptions in Human History:

The evaluation of the deadliest volcanic eruptions can be done by noting the number of deaths that were caused due to them. In descending order of the eruptions and the number of deaths that occurred, take a look at the table below to know the worst eruptions of human history.

Volcano Name Year (AD) Death Toll Tambora, Indonesia 1815 92000 Krakatau, Indonesia 1883 36417 Mount Pelee, Martinique 1902 29025 Ruiz, Colombia 1985 25000 Unzen, Japan 1792 14300 Laki, Iceland 1783 9350 Kelut, Indonesia 1919 5110 Galunggung, Indonesia 1882 4011 Vesuvius, Italy 1631 3500 Vesuvius, Italy 79 3360

The worst eruption would be noted as the Mount Tambora volcanic eruption in Indonesia that happened in 1815. The massive amount of Lava killed 92000 people. It was the most powerful volcanic eruption in human history. This had a volcanic explosivity index of 7. The eruption ejected 160-213 cubic kilometres of material into the atmosphere.

In 1883, Mount Krakatoa erupted in Sunda Strait and the flow of lava lasted for months. The eruptions began on 20th May 1883 and lasted till 27th August 1883 when more than 70% of the island of Krakatoa was destroyed collapsing into an archipelago. This claimed more than 36000 lives.

The eruption of Mount Pelée in 1902 was a volcanic eruption that shook history as well. It exists on the island of Martinique in the Lesser Antilles Volcanic Arc of the eastern Caribbean. The eruptive activity started on 23 April 1902 as a series of phreatic explosions from the summit of Mount Pelée and claimed more than 29000 lives at that time.

On November 13, 1985, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano which is about 130 kilometres from Colombia's capital city of Bogota, erupted and within 3 hours of its eruption, the Earth rumbled as mudflows towering almost 30 metres swept through the countryside. It killed more than 70% of the residents of the city.

Also Read| What is Red Notice & How Does it Help Interpol in Reducing Crime of the World?



List of Most Populous Cities of the World in 2021



