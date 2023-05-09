Top 10 GK questions on Maharana Pratap- Take this quiz to know their answers

Born in 1540 to Maharana Udai Singh II and Rani Jeevant Kanwar, Maharana Pratap succeeded his father as the ruler of Mewar in 1572. He is best known for his resistance against Mughal emperor Akbar, who wished to take Mewar under his control. Pratap refused to surrender before Akbar and fought against him for more than two decades. The below quiz will give you some insights into his life and struggles.

In which year did Maharana Pratap rule the kingdom of Mewar?

1572 1597 1645 1656

Ans: D. 1572

Explanation: Maharana Pratap ruled the kingdom of Mewar in the 16th century, from 1572 until he died in 1597.

2. Whom did Maharana Pratap succeed as the ruler of Mewar?

Rana Sanga Rana Kumbha Rana Udai Singh II Rana Bhojraj

Ans: A. Rana Udai Singh II

Explanation: Maharana Pratap succeeded his father, Rana Udai Singh II, and took up the throne in 1572.

3. Which Mughal emperor did he fight against?

Babur Humayun Akbar Jahangir

Ans: C Akbar

Explanation: Maharana Pratap fought against Akbar who wished to take Mewar under his control.

4. What was the name of the battle fought by Maharana Pratap against the Mughals in 1576?

Battle of Plassey Battle of Panipat Battle of Haldighati Battle of Talikota

Ans: C Battle of Haldighati

Explanation: Akbar's constant efforts to conquer the Kingdom of Mewar under Pratap's reign lead to the Battle of Haldighati.

5. What was the outcome of the Battle of Haldighati?

Maharana Pratap won the battle The Mughals won the battle The battle was inconclusive Both sides suffered heavy losses

Ans: B. The Mughals won the battle

Explanation: The strength of Pratap's army was less than that of Akbar, which became one of the reasons for the Mughals winning the battle.

6. What was the name of Maharana Pratap's horse?

Chetak Rana Jhansi Sardar

Ans: A. Chetak

Explanation: Maharana Pratap's loyal horse was named Chetak, and it is believed that he sacrificed his life to save Pratap during the Battle of Haldighati.

7. Who led the Mughal forces against Maharana Pratap in the Battle of Haldighati?

Man Singh Mirza Hakim Bairam Khan Ratan Singh

Ans: A. Man Singh

Explanation: Man Singh led the Mughal forces against Maharana Pratap in the Battle of Haldighati.

8. Which fort was the capital of Mewar during Maharana Pratap's reign?

Chittorgarh Jaipur Jodhpur Udaipur

Ans: A. Chittorgarh

Explanation: During Maharana Pratap's rule, Chittorgarh served as both the Mewar state capital and the location of several significant battles in Indian history.

9. To whom did Maharana Pratap get married?

Maharani Ajabde Punwar Phool Bai Rathore Both None of the above

Ans: C. Both

Explanation: Maharana Pratap got married twice. His first wife was Maharani Ajabde Punwar and his second wife was Phool Bai Rathore.

10. When did Maharana Pratap die?

1597 1590 1654 1675

Ans: A. 1597

Explanation: Maharana Pratap died of the injuries he sustained in a hunting accident.

