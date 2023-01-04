Top 5 Upcoming Biggest Space Missions In 2023

2022 was a great year for space exploration, with many firsts achieved, such as India's first private space vehicle launch, glimpses of distant entities with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, and the first human space flight. 2023 promises to be an even bigger year for space exploration, with some of the most ambitious missions ever undertaken set to launch.

Here is a list of the biggest space missions of 2023.

1. Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), slated to launch on the GSLV Mk-III in June of this year. It is a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which failed to make a soft landing on the moon.

The trip has been delayed while ISRO continues to test the rover, which should be more durable than the previous two missions. According to ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, the engineering on the spacecraft is significantly different and has been strengthened to prevent problems like the ones experienced previously.

2. Gaganyaan Mission

The Gaganyaan mission aims to launch a crew of three people into a 400-kilometer orbit for a three-day trip and return them safely back to Earth as a demonstration of human spaceflight capability. The crew launch is scheduled to happen in 2024; however, the series of test flights will begin in 2023. The first uncrewed flight of the Gaganyaan programme's "G1" mission is aimed at validating the performance of the human-rated launch vehicle, the orbital module propulsion system, mission management, the communication system, and recovery operations.

3. SIRIS-Rex Mission

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex mission is an asteroid investigation and sample return mission. The main objective of the mission is to collect a sample of at least 60 g from the carbonaceous near-Earth asteroid 101955 "Bennu" and bring it back to Earth for a thorough analysis.

4. Reusable Launch Vehicle Test

India is attempting to develop its first runway landing experiment in the style of American shuttle flights.

According to the Indian Space Research Organization, the configuration of the RLV-TD incorporates the intricacies of both launch vehicles and aircraft. The winged RLV-TD has been designed to serve as a flying test platform for evaluating a range of technologies, including powered cruise flight, automated landing, and hypersonic flight. This vehicle will eventually be enlarged to serve as the first stage of India's sustainable two-stage orbital launch vehicle.

5. Juice Mission

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission is scheduled to launch in April 2023 by the European Space Agency (ESA). The Juice Mission is intended to spend a minimum of three years performing in-depth investigations of the three largest moons of Jupiter: Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. The mission will assess Jupiter's moons and their prospective habitats in addition to thoroughly investigating the planet's environment with the help of the sensors on board.

In addition to the numerous science missions, a number of commercial space businesses will launch their new rockets for the first time in 2023. This year will prove to be a major milestone in the history of space exploration that will further deepen our understanding of the ways our mysterious universe works in.

