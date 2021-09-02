Sidharth Shukla Death: Here's how Twitter mourn his sudden demise
Gone too soon! Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai today due to a cardiac arrest. However, the actual cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.
At this sad unfortunate moment, celebrities, fans, and friends took to Twitter with condolence posts. Through this article, let us take a look at the Twitter reactions that mourn the sudden demise of the actor.
Another reminder of how fragile life is.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.
Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5
Pls someone tell me it’s not true.. Can not believe it #SiddharthShukla— Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 2, 2021
Gosh this is Heartbreaking!!— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021
May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla
My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V
Not able to believe the news.— Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) September 2, 2021
So shocked and saddened to hear this. May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏻🌺#SiddharthShukla
Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021
This is beyond shocking!! #SiddharthShukla no more!!He suffered a heart-attack. Unbelievable and Devastating. I am Speechless!! Prayers for his family pic.twitter.com/jO3MrSvtwh— salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) September 2, 2021
Life's So Unpredictable ! This is beyond shocking 😭— Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) September 2, 2021
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE🙏🏻#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/aspcIzkWKX
Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94— Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021
It’s shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #SiddharthShukla 🥺— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) September 2, 2021
My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace.
I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021
No words! Literally numb.— RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 2, 2021
Siddharth Shukla you left too soon buddy! Galat baat 💔 RIP
I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 2, 2021
#BREAKING: #BiggBoss13 winner and Popular TV Personality #SiddharthShukla passed away this morning in Mumbai due to a massive cardiac arrest..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 2, 2021
He was 40.. Shocking news..
May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/FS53FYvISd
This is it . Life is so uncertain .it can happen to anybody. Rip brother . Too soon . May god give strength to ur family and everyone who loved you so so much .. #ripsidharthshukla @sidharth_shukla 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/3sYi4R8qd4— Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) September 2, 2021
Just shocked by the news of #SidharthShukla passing away! So sudden and way too soon. My deepest condolences to his family. 😔 #ripsidharthshukla— Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) September 2, 2021
Remembering my fav pic @sidharth_shukla love you you shocked us all very depressing news sid #SidNaaz @ishehnaaz_gill hope God gives you courage to bear this loss pic.twitter.com/p299TDdkNR— Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) September 2, 2021
Unbelievable and terrible news ..passing away of #SidharthShukla at this tender age.— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 2, 2021
Such is life …FRAGILE & UNPREDICTABLE
ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A7Yn2iiC5v
Shocked beyond words... Heartbreaking... RIP #SidharthShukla... Heartfelt condolences to the family... Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3I25u77c0— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2021
I hope the sudden demise of #SidharthShukla can draw attention to Cardiac diseases. One can be fit, live an extremely healthy lifestyle & yet have a heart attack! One cannot ignore genes, cholesterol or blood pressure. Get regular heart scans & doctor/ lab tests.— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 2, 2021
A promising journey of an acclaimed talent has been cut short. News of the demise of #SidharthShukla comes as a shock. With his great looks & style, he had made a name for himself in a very short span of time. My heartfelt condolences to his mother and other family members.— Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) September 2, 2021
Numbing and heartbreaking!! Difficult to process the passing away of #SidharthShukla. Condolences to the family, Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iCosYUHu1j— Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) September 2, 2021
Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021
RIP Sidharth 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k
Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021
Hearing the demise of #SidharthShukla is an absolute shock! My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends, may his soul RIP.. Om Shanti🙏— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 2, 2021
Shocked beyond belief at this news!! This was no age to go Sidharth! May God give strength to the family 🙏#SidharthShukla— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 2, 2021
I still cant believe it..feeling numb…cant believe it that i wont see my friend #sidharthshukla anymore…we always had such a great time while shooting…you had a long way bro….so much to do…so much to achieve…gone too soon…may you rest in peace🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cFaCq0d1Id— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) September 2, 2021
Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021
💔😞This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/nMLWvEhL6J— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 2, 2021
Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021
So sad to hear the news. Rest in peace brother 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WMTDkH4UnG— Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) September 2, 2021
My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla 😔🙏🏼 Condolences to his Family and Fans 💔— Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) September 2, 2021
It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family 😞— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021
Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla. But why? This gap can never be filled.— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) September 2, 2021
Shocked to hear this news. This is too soon. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family in this tough time. pic.twitter.com/zEsimZdyFb— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 2, 2021
This is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans🙏 May your soul Rest In Peace @sidharth_shukla . pic.twitter.com/3gET67ZKVt— Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) September 2, 2021
Rest In Peace 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/ma8N70r9c6— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) September 2, 2021
Quite shocked. This is just so so sad. How is life so unpredictable! Gone so soon.. My deep condolences to his family, and friends..— Shirley Setia (@ShirleySetia) September 2, 2021
Rest in peace #SiddharthShukla
Om shanti 🙏🏻
"All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request, we really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space, and let them grieve. We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace," read a statement issued by Sidharth Shukla’s PR Team.
