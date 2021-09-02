Sidharth Shukla Death: Here's how Twitter mourn his sudden demise

Gone too soon! Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai today due to a cardiac arrest. However, the actual cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

At this sad unfortunate moment, celebrities, fans, and friends took to Twitter with condolence posts. Through this article, let us take a look at the Twitter reactions that mourn the sudden demise of the actor.

Another reminder of how fragile life is.

Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021

Pls someone tell me it’s not true.. Can not believe it #SiddharthShukla — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 2, 2021

Gosh this is Heartbreaking!!

May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021

Not able to believe the news.

So shocked and saddened to hear this. May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏻🌺#SiddharthShukla — Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) September 2, 2021

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

This is beyond shocking!! #SiddharthShukla no more!!He suffered a heart-attack. Unbelievable and Devastating. I am Speechless!! Prayers for his family pic.twitter.com/jO3MrSvtwh — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) September 2, 2021

Life's So Unpredictable ! This is beyond shocking 😭



MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE🙏🏻#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/aspcIzkWKX — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) September 2, 2021

Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021

It’s shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #SiddharthShukla 🥺

My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace. — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) September 2, 2021

I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021

No words! Literally numb.

Siddharth Shukla you left too soon buddy! Galat baat 💔 RIP — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 2, 2021

I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 2, 2021

#BREAKING: #BiggBoss13 winner and Popular TV Personality #SiddharthShukla passed away this morning in Mumbai due to a massive cardiac arrest..



He was 40.. Shocking news..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/FS53FYvISd — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 2, 2021

This is it . Life is so uncertain .it can happen to anybody. Rip brother . Too soon . May god give strength to ur family and everyone who loved you so so much .. #ripsidharthshukla @sidharth_shukla 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/3sYi4R8qd4 — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) September 2, 2021

Just shocked by the news of #SidharthShukla passing away! So sudden and way too soon. My deepest condolences to his family. 😔 #ripsidharthshukla — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) September 2, 2021

Remembering my fav pic @sidharth_shukla love you you shocked us all very depressing news sid #SidNaaz @ishehnaaz_gill hope God gives you courage to bear this loss pic.twitter.com/p299TDdkNR — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) September 2, 2021

Unbelievable and terrible news ..passing away of #SidharthShukla at this tender age.

Such is life …FRAGILE & UNPREDICTABLE

ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A7Yn2iiC5v — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 2, 2021

Shocked beyond words... Heartbreaking... RIP #SidharthShukla... Heartfelt condolences to the family... Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3I25u77c0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2021

I hope the sudden demise of #SidharthShukla can draw attention to Cardiac diseases. One can be fit, live an extremely healthy lifestyle & yet have a heart attack! One cannot ignore genes, cholesterol or blood pressure. Get regular heart scans & doctor/ lab tests. — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 2, 2021

A promising journey of an acclaimed talent has been cut short. News of the demise of #SidharthShukla comes as a shock. With his great looks & style, he had made a name for himself in a very short span of time. My heartfelt condolences to his mother and other family members. — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) September 2, 2021

Numbing and heartbreaking!! Difficult to process the passing away of #SidharthShukla. Condolences to the family, Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iCosYUHu1j — Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) September 2, 2021

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021

Hearing the demise of #SidharthShukla is an absolute shock! My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends, may his soul RIP.. Om Shanti🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 2, 2021

Shocked beyond belief at this news!! This was no age to go Sidharth! May God give strength to the family 🙏#SidharthShukla — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 2, 2021

I still cant believe it..feeling numb…cant believe it that i wont see my friend #sidharthshukla anymore…we always had such a great time while shooting…you had a long way bro….so much to do…so much to achieve…gone too soon…may you rest in peace🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cFaCq0d1Id — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) September 2, 2021

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

💔😞This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/nMLWvEhL6J — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 2, 2021

Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021

So sad to hear the news. Rest in peace brother 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WMTDkH4UnG — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) September 2, 2021

My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla 😔🙏🏼 Condolences to his Family and Fans 💔 — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) September 2, 2021

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family 😞 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla. But why? This gap can never be filled. — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) September 2, 2021

Shocked to hear this news. This is too soon. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family in this tough time. pic.twitter.com/zEsimZdyFb — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 2, 2021

This is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans🙏 May your soul Rest In Peace @sidharth_shukla . pic.twitter.com/3gET67ZKVt — Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) September 2, 2021

Rest In Peace 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/ma8N70r9c6 — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) September 2, 2021

Quite shocked. This is just so so sad. How is life so unpredictable! Gone so soon.. My deep condolences to his family, and friends..

Rest in peace #SiddharthShukla

Om shanti 🙏🏻 — Shirley Setia (@ShirleySetia) September 2, 2021

"All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request, we really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space, and let them grieve. We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace," read a statement issued by Sidharth Shukla’s PR Team.