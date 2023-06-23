United Nations Public Service Day 2023: Know About the Origin and Awards

United Nations Public Service Day is observed annually on June 23 to highlight the importance of public service and honour the efforts of all public servants around the world. Public services play a significant impact on everyone’s lives.

On United Nations Public Service Day, the UN also bestows special awards to people with excellent contributions to public service.

On Friday's UN #PublicServiceDay, we thank all those who dedicate their lives to serving others.

Origin of United Nations Public Service Day

The origin of United Nations Public Service Day can be traced back to 2002, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 57/277, which designated June 23 as Public Service Day.

The resolution recognised the importance of public service in achieving international development goals. It also calls on governments, organizations, and individuals to celebrate Public Service Day and to promote the value of public service.

United Nations Public Service Day Awards

In 2003, the United Nations established the UN Public Service Awards (UNPSA) program, which aims to promote and reward innovation and excellence in public services.

The #UNPublicServiceAwards is celebrating 20 years of excellence in public service! From digital government to climate change, showcasing global initiatives driving positive change.



Let's be creative and achieve the #SDGs together!

The initiative was launched to support the recognition of the Day and raise awareness of the importance of public service. In 2016, the program was reviewed to ensure that it aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UNPSA program is open to all United Nations Member States and recognizes outstanding achievements in the following categories:

Category on Innovation in Public Institutions

Category on Gender-Responsive Public Services

Special Category on Tackling Climate Change

Category on Innovation in Public Institutions: This category recognizes innovative and creative solutions to public problems that have been implemented by public institutions. Projects that use new technologies or approaches to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, or equity of public services are eligible for this award. For example, a project that uses blockchain technology to improve the transparency of government procurement.

Category on Gender-Responsive Public Services: This category recognizes public services that have been designed and implemented in a way that is responsive to the needs of women and girls. Projects that promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the delivery of public services are eligible for this award. For example, a project that provides training to female police officers on how to deal with gender-based violence.

Special Category on Tackling Climate Change: This category recognizes public services that have been implemented to address the challenge of climate change. Projects that promote climate resilience, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, or help people adapt to the impacts of climate change are eligible for this award. For example, a project that develops a climate-smart agricultural plan for a rural community.

To conclude, the UNPSA program is a valuable way to recognize and celebrate the work of public servants around the world. It also helps to promote innovation and excellence in public services, which are essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.