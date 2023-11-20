Universal Children’s Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Captions, Quotes

Universal Children’s Day 2023: Every year November 20 is observed as Universal Children’s Day, ahead of Children’s Day celebrated on November 14 in India. The was established by the United Nations as a reminder of children’s rights and their essential role in shaping a bright future. It advocates the need for education, safety, healthcare and opportunities for children irrespective of their background and differences. On this day, use the below messages and wish to call for action by governments, communities and individuals to foster an environment to learn and ensure a better tomorrow for humanity.
This year the theme for Universal Children's Day 2023 is 'For Every Child, Every Right.'
Why is Universal Children’s Day observed on 20 November?
Universal Children’s Day 2023: Wishes & Messages
- Wishing a very Happy Children’s Day to all the adults. We all have a child in us and that is what fills our hearts with happiness and joys.
- The innocence and kindness of a child are what we must always keep alive in ourselves. Warm wishes on Universal Children’s Day.
- On the occasion of Children’s Day, let us all live the life of a child, let us all live those beautiful days that we now call memories. Happy Children’s Day to all the adults.
- We were so desperate to grow into adults that we missed on so many beautiful things of our children. Wishing everyone a very Happy Universal Children’s Day.
- Wishing a very Happy Children’s Day to all the students. May you keep working hard and keep touching new heights of success in life.
- To all the students, we wish you a very Happy Universal Children’s Day. May you enjoy this day to the fullest and enjoy being a child because childhood never comes back.
- We know how eager you are all to grow up and have your freedom but on the occasion of Children’s Day, we extend our warm wishes to you.
- To all the students, I wish you a very Happy Universal Children’s Day. Always work hard to achieve your goals and nothing will be impossible for you in life.
- Every dream that you have, you will always have your parents supporting you to make it come true. Happy Children’s Day to you my love.
Universal Children’s Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status
- On the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, I pray to God to always shower us with beautiful moments so that we can again live our childhood times.
- Wishing all my friends a very Happy Children’s Day. Let us become a child again because that is what this special reminds us all.
- On the occasion of Children’s Day, I am thinking of all the beautiful memories we created together when we were kids. Happy Universal Children’s Day to all my friends.
- My childhood was so special because I had such amazing friends to make every moment of my childhood so colourful. Happy Children’s Day to all.
- I am truly blessed to have my childhood friends as my friends for life and on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, I wish that we always stay the same bunch of crazy kids.
- Children have a strong magnetic pull in them because they are pure and innocent souls. Let us love them and respect them. Happy Children’s Day.
- Every child in this world deserves to be happy and to be loved. Spread smiles and happiness on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day.
- There are so many children in this world who don’t get a chance to live their childhood and we must stop that. Happy Children’s Day to all.
- On the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, let us once again become kids and enjoy this day because it is truly special. Warm wishes on Children’s Day.
Universal Children’s Day 2023: Instagram Captions
- Cherish innocence, nurture dreams.
- Every child is a gift to the world.
- Their laughter lights up the world.
- Empowering little minds, shaping big futures.
- Celebrating the magic of childhood.
- Let's pledge to protect their smiles.
- Today and every day, let's stand for children's rights.
- In their small hands lies our big future.
- Inspiring hope, nurturing dreams.
- Every child deserves love, education, and safety.
Universal Children’s Day 2023: Famous Quotes
- “History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children.”- Nelson Mandela
- “Every child is an artist.”- Pablo Picasso
- “Children are great imitators. So give them something great to imitate.”- Anonymous
- “Poverty is a very complicated issue, but feeding a child isn’t.”-Jeff Bridges
- “Children are more than we think they are; they can do more than we think they can do. All they need is a vote of confidence from grownups, whom they will ultimately replace anyway. Their dream today will become the realities of tomorrow.”- Wess Stafford
- “Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.”- Margaret Mead
- “The child is the beauty of God present in the world, that greatest gift to a family.” Mother Teresa
- “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” — Billy Graham
- “Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.” Henry Ward Beecher
- “You may speak but a word to a child, and in that child there may be slumbering a noble heart which shall stir the Christian Church in years to come.” Charles Spurgeon
Happy Children’s Day!