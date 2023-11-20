Universal Children’s Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Captions, Quotes

Universal Children’s Day 2023: Every year November 20 is observed as Universal Children’s Day, ahead of Children’s Day celebrated on November 14 in India. The was established by the United Nations as a reminder of children’s rights and their essential role in shaping a bright future. It advocates the need for education, safety, healthcare and opportunities for children irrespective of their background and differences. On this day, use the below messages and wish to call for action by governments, communities and individuals to foster an environment to learn and ensure a better tomorrow for humanity.

This year the theme for Universal Children's Day 2023 is 'For Every Child, Every Right.'