Army Birthday 2023: What happened on June 14, 1775? Why is it celebrated as the birthday of U.S Army?

The U.S. Army celebrates its Birthday on June 14 every year. 2023 marks the army’s 248 years of service. The Continental Army was the first army of the United States, and it played a key role in winning the Revolutionary War. Here are all the details you need to know.

It's almost time to have a slice of cake 🍰



Culinary Specialists Army-wide are putting the finishing touches on cakes in celebration of the Army's 248th birthday.



Click here ➡️ https://t.co/GSDfAWHGjz to discover more about the #ArmyBday. pic.twitter.com/QL6ZO6CZdY — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2023

What Happened on June 14, 1775?

On June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of six companies of expert riflemen to serve in the American Continental Army. This date is considered the official birthday of the U.S. Army.

The Continental Army was formed in response to the growing tensions between the American colonies and Great Britain. Both countries were in a war state for months and the April 18 incident forced the U.S. to establish a solid army ground to protect itself.

Why is it celebrated as the U.S. Army Birthday?

The U.S. Army Birthday is celebrated on June 14th because it is the date on which the Continental Army was established in 1775. The Continental Army was the first army of the United States, and it played a key role in winning the Revolutionary War.

Here is a brief timeline of events leading up to the establishment of the Continental Army:

April 19, 1775: The Battles of Lexington and Concord are fought, marking the start of the Revolutionary War.

June 14, 1775: The Second Continental Congress authorizes the formation of the Continental Army.

The Army was initially made up of untrained militiamen. However, the delegates to the Second Continental Congress knew that they needed a professional army if they wanted to defeat the British.

According to the Library of Congress, George Washington stated: “The abuses [problems] in this army, I fear, are considerable, and the new modelling of it [reorganization], in the face of an enemy, from whom we every hour expect an attack, is exceedingly difficult and dangerous."

On June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of six companies of expert riflemen to serve in the American Continental Army. These soldiers were to be paid $6 a month and the captains received $20 per month and it increased according to the ranks.

The American Battlefield Trust states “These riflemen, hailing from Pennsylvania and Virginia, that served as privates would be paid $6.67 per calendar month. As the year 1775 unfolded, captains in Continental service would earn $20 a month and the pay would increase as the ranks did, with a colonel collecting $50 per calendar month.”

We're not just celebrating our #ArmyBday this month, we're honoring our Soldiers who have answered the call to serve throughout our 248 years of #MakingaDifference.



As we commemorated #DDay, Staff Sgt. Eva Potter shared her inspiration https://t.co/yufBHXLVQ9 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 13, 2023

What are some ways to celebrate the U.S. Army Birthday?

There are no official announcements as to how the government plans to celebrate this day. However, the army celebrates it by cutting a cake and you can also participate in any of the activities below, to show your support for the army and its mission:

Visit a local military installation: Many military installations offer tours and exhibits that highlight the history and mission of the U.S. Army.

Attend a military appreciation event: Many communities host events to honour and thank the men and women who serve in the U.S. Army.

Donate to a military charity: Many charities support the men and women who serve in the U.S. Army.

Thank a veteran: Take a moment to thank a veteran for their service to the nation.

To conclude, the U.S. Army Birthday is a day to honour the men and women who have served in the United States Army. It is also a day to remember the sacrifices that have been made to defend the nation.