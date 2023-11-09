Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023: Check Facts and Figures About Uttarakhand, God’s Land

Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023: Every year, November 9 is observed as Uttarakhand Foundation Day. On this day in 2000, the northern part of Uttar Pradesh was divided to form a whole new state, Uttarakhand. Since then the day has been celebrated with immense pleasure to symbolize the establishment of their state, distinct identity, culture and government. This year marks the 23 anniversary of the Uttarakhand Foundation.
Facts & Figures About Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand is referred to as God’s Land because of its natural beauty, with tall Himalayan mountains, lush forests, holy rivers and divine shrine. The state has a rich cultural heritage and also holds great spiritual significance. Some great facts and figures related to Dev Bhoomi are:
- Uttarakhand was formed as the 27th State of India.
- It is the only state to have Sanskrit as its official language.
- Char-dhams, the four most sacred and revered Hindu temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are nestled in the mighty mountains.
- It is blessed with a rare bio-diversity, inter-alia, and 175 rare species of aromatic & medicinal plants are found in the State.
- It has almost all major climatic zones, making it amenable to a variety of commercial opportunities in horticulture, floriculture and agriculture.
- The State is rich in mineral deposits like limestone, marble, rock phosphate, dolomite, magnesite, copper, gypsum, etc.
- The number of small-scale industries is 25,294 employing 63,599 persons.
- As many as 1802 heavy and medium industries with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore employ 5 lakh persons.
- There is a total of 54,047 handicraft units in the state.
- With levels of literacy higher than the national average, the State has abundant availability of quality human resources.
- Uttarakhand is home to two UNESCO Heritage sites, Valley of Flowers and Nanda Devi National Park.
- The first and oldest National, Jim Corbett is also in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.
- As per the latest census, Uttarakhand is the second state with the highest number of tigers, from 227-340.
On the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, various events are organised to celebrate the establishment. The day promotes the culture and traditions of the state through cultural programs, parades, flag hoisting ceremonies etc. It is a day for the people of Uttarakhand to celebrate their beautiful history and take a moment to consider how far the state has come since its founding.