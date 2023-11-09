Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023: Check Facts and Figures About Uttarakhand, God’s Land

Uttarakhand is referred to as God’s Land because of its natural beauty, with tall Himalayan mountains, lush forests, holy rivers and divine shrine. The state has a rich cultural heritage and also holds great spiritual significance. Some great facts and figures related to Dev Bhoomi are:

Uttarakhand was formed as the 27th State of India.

It is the only state to have Sanskrit as its official language.

Char-dhams, the four most sacred and revered Hindu temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are nestled in the mighty mountains.

It is blessed with a rare bio-diversity, inter-alia, and 175 rare species of aromatic & medicinal plants are found in the State.

It has almost all major climatic zones, making it amenable to a variety of commercial opportunities in horticulture, floriculture and agriculture.

The State is rich in mineral deposits like limestone, marble, rock phosphate, dolomite, magnesite, copper, gypsum, etc.

The number of small-scale industries is 25,294 employing 63,599 persons.

As many as 1802 heavy and medium industries with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore employ 5 lakh persons.

There is a total of 54,047 handicraft units in the state.

With levels of literacy higher than the national average, the State has abundant availability of quality human resources.

Uttarakhand is home to two UNESCO Heritage sites, Valley of Flowers and Nanda Devi National Park.

The first and oldest National, Jim Corbett is also in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.