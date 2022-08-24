Vedic Maths Tricks for Multiplication: Quickest Way to Multiply Any Numbers

Vedic Maths Tricks for Multiplication: Vedic Maths is an ancient calculation system comprising a collection of techniques and sutras to solve mathematical problems easily and faster. It includes 16 Sutras which are formulae and 13 sub-Sutras which are sub-Formulae. Shri Bharathi Krishna Tirthaji is regarded as the Father of Vedic Mathematics for he rediscovered Vedic Maths between AD 1911 and 1918. In our previous article, we shared information on the Vedic Maths history, benefits, and 16 sutras in brief.

Today, we will explore Vedic Maths Tricks for Multiplication to learn two simple and quickest methods to multiply any numbers.

Vedic Maths Multiplication Tricks

Method 1

In this method, we will use the Sutra Ekadhiken Purvena in Vedic Math which means ‘By one more than the previous one’. This Sutra can be applied for the multiplication of numbers whose unit digits when added equal to 10 or power of 10. Other scenarios to apply this Sutra include when two numbers which last two digits when added equal to 100 and the last three digits when added equal to 1000. This Sutra can be applied to mixed fractions also where the sum of proper fractions must equal 1.

Let’s look at an example:

53x57

Sum of unit digits = 3 + 7 = 10

Digits in tens places = 5

So, the multiplication equation will look as: 53 x57= 5 x (5+1)/3x7

= 5x6/3x7

= 30/21

=3021

Method 2

In this method, we will use the Sutra Ekanyunena Purvena in Vedic Math which means ‘By one less than the previous one’. This method is applicable only if any one of the two numbers that are to be multiplied contains only 9s.

Let’s look at an example:

776 x 999

First, we will subtract 1 from 776

776-1=775

Subtract 775 from 999

999-775=224

Therefore, 776 x 999 = 776-1/999-775

= 775/224

= 775224

