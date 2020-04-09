7 Free video calling apps to use while you're social distancing

Due to coronavirus pandemic, India is under countrywide lockdown for 21 days. People are scrolling social media, meeting virtually with their friends via video calling apps, or attending conference calls with co-workers while working from home. In this article, we have listed several video calling apps that you can use to connect virtually.

1- Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger launched a new desktop app through which you can now video chat on a bigger screen. The app is available for both PCs running Microsoft Windows as well as for Apple’s macOS computing devices including the MacBook and iMac line-ups. You can connect with up to 50 people via video calling on Facebook Messenger.

2- Google Duo

Google Duo is one of the simplest yet most famous apps when it comes to video calling. You can connect with 12 people at a time and is good for family and friends reunion virtually or office meetings while you are working from home. This app is available for both the platforms - Android and iOS and the app requires phone numbers to connect via a call.

3- Google Hangouts

Google Hangouts is another social media platform through which you can connect with 10 people at a time. However, to make a video call on Google Hangouts, you must know their Gmail ID. This app is also available for both the platforms - Android and iOS.

4- Skype

You all have heard about Skype when it comes to video calling apps. If you want to connect with a large group via video call, Skype is undoubtedly one of the best apps. You can connect with up to 50 people on video calls via Skype. All you need to know is either the skype name, number or email to make calls via Skype.

5- Face Time

iPhone users must be quite familiar with Face Time app when it comes to video calling on iPhones. Previously, this app was for one-on-one video calling, but now you can connect with at least 32 people at the same time.

6- Discord

Discord is quite a famous app among gamers as it allows you to connect with friends over text while you are streaming, but it has a video chat option too! You can connect with up to 10 people on Discord via video call. The app is available for both the platforms - iOS and Android.

7- Talky

Talky is a video calling app where you are not required to sign in. You can simply enter the room on the homepage and you are good to go. You can connect with up to 15 people via Talky. Talky is a browser-based video calling service, therefore you need not download any app or software to video chat via Talky.

So, these were some of the famous video calling apps that you can use to connect with your buddies, family or colleagues while working from home amidst the countrywide lockdown.