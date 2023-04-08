Viral Brain Teaser: Only Sherlock 2.0 can find who stole the Toy from the store Within 21 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

Sherlock Holmes would have identified the burglar in this image in under a minute. To solve this puzzle in the same amount of time as his mentor, Sherlock Holmes 2.0 would need to be just as perceptive. Can you?

A brain teaser usually tests skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, now use your skills and abilities to find the toy thief in the picture

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the Toy Thief hidden in the picture?

Brain Teasers need unconventional thinking, but they can also call for outstanding creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative skills and visual sharpness to locate the thief hidden in the picture. It is simple, all you have to do is use your brain power to concentrate on all the hints.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the toy thief hidden in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 21 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows four people a kid, his mother, a woman in the yellow dress and a man. And your task is to find the one who stole the toy in the picture. Now divide the image into sections, go through all corners to not miss any clues and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to reach your goal.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the hippo in the picture.

The thief is a woman wearing yellow outfit.

The thief is not the boy, as the suggestion makes clear. Small teddy bears like the mother's bear in her purse or the man's bunny in his bag are not available in the toy store.

The woman in the yellow dress has one of the balls that the store sells concealed under her clothing, giving the impression that she is pregnant.

Enjoyed? Solving more of these interesting brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

