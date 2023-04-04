Brain Teaser For Fun: Can You Guess who is not enough Smart to use the Lift in the picture within 9 seconds? Try Your Skills!

Allen is heading to his room on the eighth floor while Sam descends to the ground floor. Who is not enough Smart here? This Brain Teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, now find the who is not enough smart here.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Guess who is not enough smart in the picture?

Brain teasers need unconventional thinking, but they can also call for outstanding creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative skills and visual sharpness to find the one who is not smart enough. Honestly, it is simple; all you have to do is use mental energy to concentrate on all the hints.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the power and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the one not smart enough in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 9 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows two men Allen and Sam trying to reach their desired floors in the apartment. And your task is to find who is not acting enough smart. Go through both sections, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The first lift is mentioned by the Roman architect Vitruvius, who said Archimedes created the first one in 236 BC. Unlike the current lift, back before lifts were made of hemp rope and were powered by people or animals.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to know who is not enough smart in the picture.

Had fun? Solving more of these interesting brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

