Brain Teaser: Only people with Sherlock Holmes's brain can find the mischievous boy who painted Principal’s Room. Try Your Luck!

A naughty student drew Graffiti on his Principal’s office wall. However, the teacher has rusticated Neil and Sam together, even when one of them is innocent. But who is it?

This Brain Teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, now using your skills and abilities find who among the two is lying about the Graffiti.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find Who is Lying in the Picture?

Brain Teasers need unconventional thinking, but they can also call for outstanding creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative skills and visual sharpness to find the mischievous boy, it is simple; all you have to do is use mental energy to concentrate on all the hints.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the mischievous boy in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 77 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows two young lads fighting over the Graffiti. And your task is to find the one who painted the wall. Divide the image into sections, go through all corners to not miss any clues and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to find the real culprit.

Do You Know?

Graffiti art first appeared in New York in the 1970s when youngsters started drawing and painting on walls and the sides of subway cars with spray paint and other materials. Such graffiti might include stylized monograms as well as vivid visual imagery.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to know about Mischievous boy.

Source: Brightside.com

