Walt Disney Day,2022: History, Significance and facts you need to know!

Walt Disney Day,2022: Walt Disney Day which is celebrated on every first Monday of December annually has fallen on December, 05, 2022 this year which also happens to be Walt Disney's birthday who was born in the year 1901.

Who knew that the young artist from Chicago would change how the world perceived dreams and wonder forever. After initiating his career in 1919 Walt Disney changed the face of entertainment when he gave birth to the most iconic animated characters starting from Mickey Mouse in 1928 in a moving bus!

Now, the animated wide smiled mouse is the centerpiece of the Disney brand.

Today in History, 5 December: What Happened on this Day

Who Was Walt Disney?

Walt Disney or Walter Elias Disney was born on December 5, 1901 and was an American animator, film producer and entrepreneur.

He was Born in Chicago though in 1906 he moved to a family farm in Missouri.

In 1911 the illustrator moved to Kansas City where he attended grammar school.

In 1919, he returned from World War I during which he served as part of the Red Cross and started his career as an artist and illustrator.

Walt Disney holds the record for most Academy Awards.

He won 22 Oscars from 59 nominations and was presented with two Golden Globe Special Achievement Awards.

Disney was the first person ever to be nominated for Academy Awards in six different categories.

Significance of Walt Disney Day

Walt Disney Day was created to celebrate Walt Disney who's vision brought love, friendship, and happiness to children all over the world.

He brought toys, theme parks, and so much more filled with magic and magnificence which gave both children and adults an escape into the fantasy world away from the horrors of the world war.

This day honors one of the great entrepreneurs of our time and a true child at heart.

History Of Walt Disney Day

In 1919, when Walt Disney began his career as an illustrator.

In 1923, Disney's first business venture known as Laugh-O-Gram Studios went bankrupt.

Then Disney decided to try his luck in Hollywood, though he created a few cartoon characters with his brother, he wasn’t able to attain legal copyright for them.

Then in 1928 he created Mickey Mouse and other memorable characters such as Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, and Donald Duck arrived and thrived like no other.

After a few years, Disney began developing feature-length cartoons such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Fantasia, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, and Mary Poppins.

After the 1940s to1960s Disney won 22 Oscars for his role as an American animator, film producer, and voice actor.

In 1955, The Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, was under construction when Disney passed away in 1966.

In 2018, the theme parks had already hosted over 157,3 million guests from across the world.

WALT DISNEY DAY TIMELINE

1928





Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks created Mickey Mouse from a sketch drawn in a moving bus. 1937

Disney’s first logo debuted 1940





Pinocchio, a feature-length cartoon, is created by Disney 1966

Walt Disney passed away from lung cancer. 2018 Disney theme parks had already hosted over 157,3 million guests from across the world.

How to Celebrate Walt Disney Day ?

Watch documentaries on Walt Disney:

There are a plethora of Walt Disney Documentaries on streaming platforms for you to watch and visually learn about the life of Walt Disney.

Watch Disney Movies with your family:

What could be better than grabbing some cake and warm cappuccino filled cups and watching your favorite Disney movies under the cozy blankets with your family this Walt Disney Day.

WALT DISNEY DAY DATES

Year Date Day 2022 December 5 Monday 2023 December 4 Monday 2024 December 2 Monday 2025 December 1 Monday 2026 November 2 Monday







