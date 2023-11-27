What exactly are Emmy Awards? Here are its various types explained!

Awards and recognition are a great part of our lives. And if they are of international significance, they are of extreme value. Recently, comedian Vir Das was awarded with the International Emmy Award for his much-appreciated Netflix show Vir Das: Landing on Monday. With this event, Vir Das became the very first Indian to get an Emmy Award in the comedy category. The man shared the award with Derry Girls season 3, a British series.
The night was important for many others too, including Ekta Kapoor, filmmaker, producer, and Balaji Telefilms co-founder, who won the Directorate Award for the year. The award is bestowed on organizations and individuals for great contributions to international television.
Many mistake the International Emmy Awards with the Primetime Emmy Awards, but they both are different.
Emmy Awards- EXPLAINED!
Receiving the Emmy Awards means receiving the most celebrated accolades bestowed on media performances. Many people confuse the role of Emmy with that of the Golden Globe or Oscars, but it is important to note that unlike the latter, Emmy Awards are not bestowed for films.
Brief history of Emmy Awards
It was in the year 1948 that the Emmy Awards were conceived and in the subsequent year, the very first Emmy Awards ceremony was held on the 25th of January. At that time, six awards were presented. These included the Most Popular Television Program and the Most Outstanding Television Personality.
Different Types of Emmy Awards
Two of the most popular Emmy Awards are the Primetime Emmy Awards and the International Emmy Awards. However, not many people are aware of the fact that the Emmys are awarded in numerous categories, such as sports, technology and engineering, regional, daytime, and news and documentary.
The International Emmy Awards are meant for international shows. However, the Primetime Emmy Awards are given to the shows that are produced specifically in America and are aired at the time of primetime. The Regional Emmy Awards are specifically meant for the regional television markets. Such a market also encompasses shows that are locally produced and local news. The Daytime Emmy Awards honor the American shows that are aired in the time of afternoon or late morning.
The organizations that confer the Emmy Awards
Ever wondered who gives the Emmy Awards? Well, three organizations hailing from the same parent company, are responsible for honoring with the Emmy Awards. The first one of these is the Television Academy. It caters to the Primetime Emmy Awards. The second organization is the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. This one caters to the sports, daytime, documentary, and news categories. The International Emmy Awards is taken care of by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
