What exactly are Emmy Awards? Here are its various types explained!

Explainer

Awards and recognition are a great part of our lives. And if they are of international significance, they are of extreme value. Recently, comedian Vir Das was awarded with the International Emmy Award for his much-appreciated Netflix show Vir Das: Landing on Monday. With this event, Vir Das became the very first Indian to get an Emmy Award in the comedy category. The man shared the award with Derry Girls season 3, a British series. The night was important for many others too, including Ekta Kapoor, filmmaker, producer, and Balaji Telefilms co-founder, who won the Directorate Award for the year. The award is bestowed on organizations and individuals for great contributions to international television.

Many mistake the International Emmy Awards with the Primetime Emmy Awards, but they both are different.

Emmy Awards- EXPLAINED! Receiving the Emmy Awards means receiving the most celebrated accolades bestowed on media performances. Many people confuse the role of Emmy with that of the Golden Globe or Oscars, but it is important to note that unlike the latter, Emmy Awards are not bestowed for films.

Brief history of Emmy Awards

It was in the year 1948 that the Emmy Awards were conceived and in the subsequent year, the very first Emmy Awards ceremony was held on the 25th of January. At that time, six awards were presented. These included the Most Popular Television Program and the Most Outstanding Television Personality.