Explained: What Is Amazon Prime Day?

The largest e-commerce shopping platform, Amazon is coming back with its Prime Day in July 2023. This is Amazon's annual sale that offers great discounts and slashed prices. Here are all the details you need to know.

Prime Day is July 11 & 12, and we’re giving Prime member @charlidamelio a backstage look at the epic deals coming soon! pic.twitter.com/FgVmzwM0am — Amazon (@amazon) June 21, 2023

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event features deals on top brands and small businesses across categories—from fashion and electronics to toys and homes.

Prime Day was first held in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. It was originally a one-day event, but it has since grown to become a two-day event. In 2022, Prime Day was held on July 12 and 13.

Amazon in its blog states “Prime Day was created as a way to celebrate Prime members. The first Prime Day event came to life on Amazon’s 20th birthday on July 15, 2015.”

Here is the list of Amazon Prime Day dates in the past years:

Year Dates 2022 July 12-13 2021 June 21-22 2020 October 13-14 2019 July 15-16 2018 July 17-18

Amazon Prime Day is similar to any other major holiday sale where there are hefty discounts, and each year, a different category of products rises in popularity among consumers.

Amazon Prime Day was originally a 24-hour event, but it was expanded to two days starting in 2017.

The platform will continue to keep up the hype of this sale by dropping new deals every 30 minutes.

The Amazon blog states, “New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on products from the hottest brands.”

When Will Amazon Prime Day 2023 Happen?

Amazon has chosen July 11 and 12 2023 for its annual sale event. The sale will begin at 3 a.m. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time).

To shop on Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. After the free trial, you will be charged $14.99 plus taxes every month.

Here are some tips for getting the best deals on Amazon Prime Day:

Start planning early: Prepare a list of the items you're interested in buying or have already kept on your wishlist for a long time. Further, research the current prices. This will help you identify the best deals on Prime Day.

Sign up for Amazon's email list: Just like every brand, Amazon also has a newsletter facility that will send you emails with information about Prime Day deals. This is a great way to stay up-to-date on the latest deals.

Use a price tracker: There are a number of price trackers that can help you track the prices of products on Amazon. This can help you identify the best deals on Prime Day.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to save money on a wide variety of products. If you're looking for a great way to save money on your next purchase, be sure to mark your calendars for Amazon Prime Day. It's the perfect time to stock up on all your favourite products at a fraction of the cost.