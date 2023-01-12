Auto Expo 2023: Check Date, Time, Location, Vehicles List, And Other Details Here
Auto Expo 2023: Conducted once every two years in India, Auto Expo 2023 is organized by The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association ACMA, Confederation of Indian Industry CII, and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM.
#SUNMobility unveils 2 revolutionary electric mobility solutions in the form of SwapX & S2.1 at #AutoExpo2023— Auto Expo - The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023
SwapX- a sleek & compact, fully automated battery-swapping solution that will reshape the future of Urban Electric Mobility
S2.1, next gen power battery, 45% more range pic.twitter.com/Z1a919qJwY
Find out about the Date & Time, Location, Vehicles List, and other details!
What is Auto Expo 2023?
#HyundaiIONIQ5 presented by Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at #AutoExpo2023 and showcased by none other than Shah Rukh Khan offers customers a peace of mind with a full charge range of 631kms and offering smart mobility experiences pic.twitter.com/KsaxmaZxi4— Auto Expo - The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023
- This event is the second-largest automotive event in the world. It is usually hosted at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and the national capital of New Delhi.
- A stellar show of cars and bikes is spotted at the affair that various companies from the automotive industry intend to display.
- Largely attended by celebrities and politicians in India this year’s interest in the Auto Expo 2023 doubled due to its comeback after the Covid crisis.
Auto Expo 2023: Location
- The Motor Show will be organized in Greater Noida this year and is expected to be extremely grand and full of great exposure for all the enthusiasts and aspirants of the field.
- Commencing on 11 January 2023 the Motor Show will be held in the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. However, the Components event will start on 12 January at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
Dates Auto Expo
- The 16th Auto Expo will be held for a duration of a week according to the authorities.
- The Motor Show will commence on 11 January 2023, Tuesday.
- It will be a seven-day event, covering the weekend with no breaks in between.
- The last day of the event will be 18 January 2023.
- In the first two days, the show will be reserved for the media. Entry shall be allowed by invitation only.
- The next day would be for business which is 13 January 2023.
- For the general public, the show will begin on 14 January 2023.
- On 12 January 2023 Components, the event will begin and shall be attended by companies from nearly 15 countries across the globe.
- This affair shall end on 15 January 2023 along with the Motor Show.
- The Component part of the Auto Expo 2023 is meant to outsource spare parts and relative technologies.
- The visitors will have to register themselves.
- Moreover, 12 January 2023 is the media day, permissible only by invites. The dates between 12 January 2023 and 15 January 2023 have been declared trade days.
- The general public can visit the Components event on 15 January, which is the last day for the particular wing of the Expo.
Timings for India Automotive Event in NCR
|
Date
|
Day
|
Auto Expo: The Motor Show
|
Auto Expo: Components
|
11 January 2023
|
Wednesday
|
Inauguration and Media Day
(By Invitations Only)
|
–
|
12 January 2023
|
Thursday
|
Media Day
|
10 AM – 6 PM for Media
By Invitation Only for Invitees
|
13 January 2023
|
Friday
|
11 AM – 7 PM for Trade
|
10 AM – 6 PM for Business Visitors
|
14 January 2023
|
Saturday
|
11 AM – 8 PM for Public
|
10 AM – 6 PM for Business Visitors
|
15 January 2023
|
Sunday
|
11 AM – 8 PM for Public
|
10 AM – 1 PM for Business Visitors
10 AM – 5 PM for General Visitors
|
16 January 2023
|
Monday
|
11 AM – 7 PM for Public
|
–
|
17 January 2023
|
Tuesday
|
11 AM – 7 PM for Public
|
–
|
18 January 2023
|
Wednesday
|
11 AM – 6 PM for Public
|
–
Auto Expo Tickets and Registration
- The Motor Show of the Auto Expo tickets will have to be booked online.
- Entry through tickets is only from 14 January 2023.
- The price of the tickets starts from Rs 350.
- for Business Hours on 13 January 2023, the ticket is priced at Rs. 750.
The ticket price differs in the following manner:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Type of Entry
|
Ticket Price
|
11 January 2023
|
Wednesday
|
By Invite Only for Media Day and Inauguration
|
–
|
12 January 2023
|
Thursday
|
By Invite Only for Media Day
|
–
|
13 January 2023
|
Friday
|
Business Hours
|
Rs. 750
|
14 January 2023
|
Saturday
|
General Public
|
Rs. 475
|
15 January 2023
|
Sunday
|
General Public
|
Rs. 475
|
16 January 2023
|
Monday
|
General Public
|
Rs. 350
|
17 January 2023
|
Tuesday
|
General Public
|
Rs. 350
|
18 January 2023
|
Wednesday
|
General Public
|
Rs. 350
Vehicles at India Expo Motor Show
Tata Motors once again awed its audience at Auto Expo 2023 by unveling their new line of passenger vehicles featuring a EV concept car Aviniya and two more best in its segment EVs Curvv SUV and Harrier EV pic.twitter.com/eZ6YBpSwGx— Auto Expo - The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023
Around 114 companies in the Automotive industry will participate in the sixteenth edition of the Auto Expo, The Motors Show. Approximately 75 new launches can be anticipated according to the reports.
Following is the list of some best Original Equipment Manufacturers OEMs in the field who will be presenting at the 16th Auto Expo:
|
Sno.
|
Original Equipment Manufacturer
|
1.
|
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
|
2.
|
Toyota Kirloskar Motor
|
3.
|
Tata Motors Ltd
|
4.
|
Kia India Pvt Ltd
|
5.
|
SML Isuzu
|
6.
|
Ashok Leyland
|
7.
|
Hyundai Motor Ltd
|
8.
|
MG Motor India Pvt Ltd
|
9.
|
JBM Auto
|
10.
|
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles
