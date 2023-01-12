Auto Expo 2023: Check Date, Time, Location, Vehicles List, And Other Details Here

Auto Expo 2023: Conducted once every two years in India, Auto Expo 2023 is organized by The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association ACMA, Confederation of Indian Industry CII, and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM.

#SUNMobility unveils 2 revolutionary electric mobility solutions in the form of SwapX & S2.1 at #AutoExpo2023

SwapX- a sleek & compact, fully automated battery-swapping solution that will reshape the future of Urban Electric Mobility

S2.1, next gen power battery, 45% more range pic.twitter.com/Z1a919qJwY — Auto Expo - The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023

Find out about the Date & Time, Location, Vehicles List, and other details!

READ|Today In History, 12 January: What Happened On This Day

What are the Golden Globe Awards? Check Winners of 2023, Eligibility, Nominations and more

What is Auto Expo 2023?

#HyundaiIONIQ5 presented by Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at #AutoExpo2023 and showcased by none other than Shah Rukh Khan offers customers a peace of mind with a full charge range of 631kms and offering smart mobility experiences pic.twitter.com/KsaxmaZxi4 — Auto Expo - The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023

This event is the second-largest automotive event in the world. It is usually hosted at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and the national capital of New Delhi.

A stellar show of cars and bikes is spotted at the affair that various companies from the automotive industry intend to display.

Largely attended by celebrities and politicians in India this year’s interest in the Auto Expo 2023 doubled due to its comeback after the Covid crisis.

Auto Expo 2023: Location

The Motor Show will be organized in Greater Noida this year and is expected to be extremely grand and full of great exposure for all the enthusiasts and aspirants of the field.

Commencing on 11 January 2023 the Motor Show will be held in the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. However, the Components event will start on 12 January at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Dates Auto Expo

The 16th Auto Expo will be held for a duration of a week according to the authorities.

The Motor Show will commence on 11 January 2023, Tuesday.

It will be a seven-day event, covering the weekend with no breaks in between.

The last day of the event will be 18 January 2023.

In the first two days, the show will be reserved for the media. Entry shall be allowed by invitation only.

The next day would be for business which is 13 January 2023.

For the general public, the show will begin on 14 January 2023.

On 12 January 2023 Components, the event will begin and shall be attended by companies from nearly 15 countries across the globe.

This affair shall end on 15 January 2023 along with the Motor Show.

The Component part of the Auto Expo 2023 is meant to outsource spare parts and relative technologies.

The visitors will have to register themselves.

Moreover, 12 January 2023 is the media day, permissible only by invites. The dates between 12 January 2023 and 15 January 2023 have been declared trade days.

The general public can visit the Components event on 15 January, which is the last day for the particular wing of the Expo.

Timings for India Automotive Event in NCR

Date Day Auto Expo: The Motor Show Auto Expo: Components 11 January 2023 Wednesday Inauguration and Media Day (By Invitations Only) – 12 January 2023 Thursday Media Day 10 AM – 6 PM for Media By Invitation Only for Invitees 13 January 2023 Friday 11 AM – 7 PM for Trade 10 AM – 6 PM for Business Visitors 14 January 2023 Saturday 11 AM – 8 PM for Public 10 AM – 6 PM for Business Visitors 15 January 2023 Sunday 11 AM – 8 PM for Public 10 AM – 1 PM for Business Visitors 10 AM – 5 PM for General Visitors 16 January 2023 Monday 11 AM – 7 PM for Public – 17 January 2023 Tuesday 11 AM – 7 PM for Public – 18 January 2023 Wednesday 11 AM – 6 PM for Public –

Auto Expo Tickets and Registration

The Motor Show of the Auto Expo tickets will have to be booked online.

Entry through tickets is only from 14 January 2023.

The price of the tickets starts from Rs 350.

for Business Hours on 13 January 2023, the ticket is priced at Rs. 750.

The ticket price differs in the following manner:

Date Day Type of Entry Ticket Price 11 January 2023 Wednesday By Invite Only for Media Day and Inauguration – 12 January 2023 Thursday By Invite Only for Media Day – 13 January 2023 Friday Business Hours Rs. 750 14 January 2023 Saturday General Public Rs. 475 15 January 2023 Sunday General Public Rs. 475 16 January 2023 Monday General Public Rs. 350 17 January 2023 Tuesday General Public Rs. 350 18 January 2023 Wednesday General Public Rs. 350

Vehicles at India Expo Motor Show

Tata Motors once again awed its audience at Auto Expo 2023 by unveling their new line of passenger vehicles featuring a EV concept car Aviniya and two more best in its segment EVs Curvv SUV and Harrier EV pic.twitter.com/eZ6YBpSwGx — Auto Expo - The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023

Around 114 companies in the Automotive industry will participate in the sixteenth edition of the Auto Expo, The Motors Show. Approximately 75 new launches can be anticipated according to the reports.

Following is the list of some best Original Equipment Manufacturers OEMs in the field who will be presenting at the 16th Auto Expo:

Sno. Original Equipment Manufacturer 1. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 2. Toyota Kirloskar Motor 3. Tata Motors Ltd 4. Kia India Pvt Ltd 5. SML Isuzu 6. Ashok Leyland 7. Hyundai Motor Ltd 8. MG Motor India Pvt Ltd 9. JBM Auto 10. Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles

READ|Golden Globe Awards 2023: List Of Winners With Nominees And Other Details