Auto Expo 2023: Check Date, Time, Location, Vehicles List, And Other Details Here

Auto Expo 2023 is Conducted once every two years in India and is organized by The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association ACMA, the Confederation of Indian Industry CII, and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM. Find out about the Date Time, Location, Vehicles List, and other details!
Find out about the Date & Time, Location, Vehicles List, and other details!

 

What is Auto Expo 2023?

  • This event is the second-largest automotive event in the world.  It is usually hosted at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and the national capital of New Delhi.
  • A stellar show of cars and bikes is spotted at the affair that various companies from the automotive industry intend to display.
  • Largely attended by celebrities and politicians in India this year’s interest in the Auto Expo 2023 doubled due to its comeback after the Covid crisis. 

Auto Expo 2023: Location

  • The Motor Show will be organized in  Greater Noida this year and is expected to be extremely grand and full of great exposure for all the enthusiasts and aspirants of the field. 
  • Commencing on 11 January 2023 the Motor Show will be held in the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. However, the Components event will start on 12 January at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Dates Auto Expo 

  • The 16th Auto Expo will be held for a duration of a week according to the authorities. 
  • The Motor Show will commence on 11 January 2023, Tuesday.
  • It will be a seven-day event, covering the weekend with no breaks in between. 
  • The last day of the event will be 18 January 2023. 
  • In the first two days, the show will be reserved for the media. Entry shall be allowed by invitation only. 
  • The next day would be for business which is 13 January 2023.
  • For the general public, the show will begin on 14 January 2023.
  • On 12 January 2023 Components, the event will begin and shall be attended by companies from nearly 15 countries across the globe.
  • This affair shall end on 15 January 2023 along with the Motor Show. 
  • The Component part of the Auto Expo 2023 is meant to outsource spare parts and relative technologies.
  •  The visitors will have to register themselves. 
  • Moreover, 12 January 2023 is the media day, permissible only by invites. The dates between 12 January 2023 and 15 January 2023 have been declared trade days.
  •  The general public can visit the Components event on 15 January, which is the last day for the particular wing of the Expo.

Timings for India Automotive Event in NCR

Date

Day

Auto Expo: The Motor Show

Auto Expo: Components

11 January 2023

Wednesday

Inauguration and Media Day

(By Invitations Only)

12 January 2023

Thursday

Media Day

10 AM – 6 PM for Media

By Invitation Only for Invitees

13 January 2023

Friday

11 AM – 7 PM for Trade

10 AM – 6 PM for Business Visitors

14 January 2023

Saturday

11 AM – 8 PM for Public

10 AM – 6 PM for Business Visitors

15 January 2023

Sunday

11 AM – 8 PM for Public

10 AM – 1 PM for Business Visitors

10 AM – 5 PM for General Visitors

16 January 2023

Monday

11 AM – 7 PM for Public

17 January 2023

Tuesday

11 AM – 7 PM for Public

18 January 2023

Wednesday

11 AM – 6 PM for Public

 

Auto Expo Tickets and Registration

  • The Motor Show of the Auto Expo tickets will have to be booked online. 
  • Entry through tickets is only from 14 January 2023. 
  • The price of the tickets starts from Rs 350.
  • for Business Hours on 13 January 2023, the ticket is priced at Rs. 750. 

The ticket price differs in the following manner:

 

Date

Day

Type of Entry

Ticket Price

11 January 2023

Wednesday

By Invite Only for Media Day and Inauguration

12 January 2023

Thursday

By Invite Only for Media Day

13 January 2023

Friday

Business Hours

Rs. 750

14 January 2023

Saturday

General Public

Rs. 475

15 January 2023

Sunday

General Public

Rs. 475

16 January 2023

Monday

General Public

Rs. 350

17 January 2023

Tuesday

General Public

Rs. 350

18 January 2023

Wednesday

General Public

Rs. 350

Vehicles at India Expo Motor Show

Around 114 companies in the Automotive industry will participate in the sixteenth edition of the Auto Expo, The Motors Show. Approximately 75 new launches can be anticipated according to the reports.

Following is the list of some best Original Equipment Manufacturers OEMs in the field who will be presenting at the 16th Auto Expo:

 

Sno.

Original Equipment Manufacturer

1.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

2.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

3.

Tata Motors Ltd

4.

Kia India Pvt Ltd

5.

SML Isuzu

6.

Ashok Leyland

7.

Hyundai Motor Ltd

8.

MG Motor India Pvt Ltd

9.

JBM Auto

10.

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles

 

READ|Golden Globe Awards 2023: List Of Winners With Nominees And Other Details
