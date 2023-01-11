Golden Globe Awards 2023: List Of Winners With Nominees And Other Details
The most awaited event of the month for the global film and television industry, the 80th edition of the Golden Globes was held after a two-year break at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony this year. Familiar faces from Hollywood and Bollywood attended the event including RRR's SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR who were nominated in two categories.
Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan bagged the first award and as the program proceeded Black Panther's Angela Bassett picked up her second Golden Globe and the film's first for the night. RRR marked its name in the winner's list by receiving the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.
Your song "Naatu Naatu" just won Best Orignal Song 🎶 Huge congratulations, @mmkeeravaani @rrrmovie. #GoldenGlobes— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
🎥 @davemalave pic.twitter.com/8zdjKKewb0
Find out about all the nominees and winners in the list below!
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Congratulations @banshees_movie for 🎉 WINNING 🎉 the Golden Globe for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UR6fn3rRWI— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Babylon
|
2.
|
The Banshees of Inisherin
|
WINNER
|
3.
|
Everything Everywhere All at Once
|
4.
|
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
|
5.
|
Triangle of Sadness
Best Film – Drama
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Avatar: The Way of Water
|
2.
|
Elvis
|
3.
|
The Fabelmans
|
WINNER
|
4.
|
Tár
|
5.
|
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Film
.@pinocchiomovie has won Best Animated Motion Picture 👏 #GoldenGlobes— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
📸 @ravieb pic.twitter.com/fZqsxef7YA
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
|
WINNER
|
2.
|
Inu-Oh
|
3.
|
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
|
4.
|
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
|
5.
|
Turning Red
Best Director
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
|
2.
|
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
|
3.
|
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
|
4.
|
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
|
5.
|
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
|
WINNER
Best Original Score
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
|
2.
|
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
|
3.
|
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
|
WINNER
|
4.
|
John Williams - The Fabelmans
|
5.
|
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Screenplay
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Todd Field - Tár
|
2.
|
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
|
3.
|
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
|
4.
|
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
|
WINNER
|
5.
|
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Best Non-English language film
And the winner for Best Picture - Non-English Language is Argentina, 1985 #GoldenGlobes— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
📸 @RAVIEB pic.twitter.com/kd5tzjW0pe
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
RRR (India)
|
2.
|
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
|
3.
|
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
|
WINNER
|
4.
|
Close (Belgium)
|
5.
|
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Diego Calva - Babylon
|
2.
|
Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
|
3.
|
Adam Driver - White Noise
|
4.
|
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
|
WINNER
|
5.
|
Ralph Fiennes-The Menu
|
Best Supporting Actress
Wakandan royalty, we are not WORTHY 🙌 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vMgiz1JFSm— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|
WINNER
|
2.
|
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
|
3.
|
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
|
4.
|
Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
|
5.
|
Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best Original Song
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Carolina, Taylor Swift - Where the Crawdads Sing
|
2.
|
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
|
3.
|
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop - Top Gun: Maverick
|
4.
|
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|
5.
|
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj - RRR
|
WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
A night to remember for Ke Huy Quan! 🌟 Congratulations on your win! #GoldenGlobes— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
📸 @RAVIEB pic.twitter.com/Axk5RIZ6Wd
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
|
2.
|
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
|
WINNER
|
3.
|
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
|
4.
|
Brad Pitt - Babylon
|
5.
|
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh of @allatoncemovie is taking home the W for Best Actress Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! #GoldenGlobes— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
📸 @ravieb pic.twitter.com/HyqfDLPpg5
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Margot Robbie - Babylon
|
2.
|
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
|
3.
|
Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
|
4.
|
Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
|
5.
|
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
|
WINNER
Best Actor – Drama
We've got a burning love for @austinbutler 🔥 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/18OryDNwrm— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Austin Butler - Elvis
|
WINNER
|
2.
|
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
|
3.
|
Hugh Jackman - The Son
|
4.
|
Bill Nighy - Living
|
5.
|
Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best Actress – Drama
|
Sno.
|
Nominees
|
Result
|
1.
|
Cate Blanchett - Tár
|
WINNER
|
2.
|
Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
|
3.
|
Viola Davis - The Woman King
|
4.
|
Ana de Armas - Blonde
|
5.
|
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
First-time #GoldenGlobes nominee Evan Peters has been promoted to first-time WINNER! Congrats! 🏆— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
📸 @RAVIEB pic.twitter.com/w1L2zFqPy1
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
|
2.
|
Colin Firth - The Staircase
|
3.
|
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
|
4.
|
Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
|
WINNER
|
5.
|
Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
|
2.
|
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
|
3.
|
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
|
WINNER
|
4.
|
Richard Jenkins - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
|
5.
|
Seth Rogen - Pam and Tommy
Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Donald Glover - Atlanta
|
2.
|
Bill Hader - Barry
|
3.
|
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
|
4.
|
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
|
5.
|
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
|
WINNER
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy
|
2.
|
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
|
3.
|
Lily James - Pam and Tommy
|
4.
|
Julia Roberts - Gaslit
|
5.
|
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
|
WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
|
WINNER
|
2.
|
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
|
3.
|
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
|
4.
|
Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
|
5.
|
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
|
2.
|
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
|
3.
|
Julia Garner - Ozark
|
WINNER
|
4.
|
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
|
5.
|
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
John Lithgow - The Old Man
|
2.
|
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
|
3.
|
John Turturro - Severance
|
4.
|
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
|
WINNER
|
5.
|
Henry Winkler - Barry
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Black Bird
|
2.
|
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
|
3.
|
Pam and Tommy
|
4.
|
The Dropout
|
5.
|
The White Lotus: Sicily
|
WINNER
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
|
2.
|
Laura Linney - Ozark
|
3.
|
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
|
4.
|
Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
|
5.
|
Zendaya - Euphoria
|
WINNER
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
|
2.
|
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
|
WINNER
|
3.
|
Diego Luna - Andor
|
4.
|
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
|
5.
|
Adam Scott - Severance
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
|
WINNER
|
2.
|
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
|
3.
|
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
|
4.
|
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
|
5.
|
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best TV series – Drama
.@houseofdragon is taking home the award for Best Drama Series! #GoldenGlobes— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
📸 @RAVIEB pic.twitter.com/Iqi4RuMTfj
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Better Call Saul
|
2.
|
The Crown
|
3.
|
House of the Dragon
|
WINNER
|
4.
|
Ozark
|
5.
|
Severance
Best TV series – Musical or Comedy
|
Sno.
|
NOMINEES
|
Result
|
1.
|
Abbott Elementary
|
WINNER
|
2.
|
The Bear
|
3.
|
Hacks
|
4.
|
Only Murders in the Building
|
5.
|
Wednesday
