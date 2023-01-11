Golden Globe Awards 2023: List Of Winners With Nominees And Other Details

Golden Globes 2023: Find out the results and the full list of nominees in Best Film - Musical or Comedy and Drama, Best Non-English language film, and other key categories.
results and the full list of nominees in Best Film - Musical or Comedy and Drama, Best Non-English language film and other key categories.
results and the full list of nominees in Best Film - Musical or Comedy and Drama, Best Non-English language film and other key categories.

The most awaited event of the month for the global film and television industry, the 80th edition of the Golden Globes was held after a two-year break at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. 

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony this year. Familiar faces from Hollywood and Bollywood attended the event including RRR's SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR who were nominated in two categories. 

Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan bagged the first award and as the program proceeded Black Panther's Angela Bassett picked up her second Golden Globe and the film's first for the night. RRR marked its name in the winner's list by receiving the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

 

 

Find out about all the nominees and winners in the list below!


ALSO READ:  Golden Globe Awards 2023: Find the List Of Nominees in key categories here!

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Babylon

  

2.

The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER

3.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

  

4.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  

5.

Triangle of Sadness

  

 

Best Film – Drama



Sno.

Nominees 

Result

1.

Avatar: The Way of Water

  

2.

Elvis

  

3.

The Fabelmans

WINNER

4.

Tár

  

5.

Top Gun: Maverick

  




Best Animated Film



Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

WINNER

2.

Inu-Oh

  

3.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

  

4.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  

5.

Turning Red

  



Best Director

 

Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

2.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  

3.

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

  

4.

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

  

5.

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

WINNER



Best Original Score

 

Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

2.

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

  

3.

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

WINNER

4.

John Williams - The Fabelmans

  

5.

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

  






Best Screenplay



Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Todd Field - Tár

2.

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

  

3.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  

4.

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER

5.

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

  




Best Non-English language film

Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

RRR (India)

2.

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

  

3.

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

WINNER

4.

Close (Belgium)

  

5.

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

  

 

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy



Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Diego Calva - Babylon

2.

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  

3.

Adam Driver - White Noise

  

4.

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER

5.

Ralph Fiennes-The Menu

 




Best Supporting Actress



Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER

2.

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

  

3.

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  

4.

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

  

5.

Carey Mulligan - She Said

  





Best Original Song



Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Carolina, Taylor Swift - Where the Crawdads Sing

2.

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

  

3.

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop - Top Gun: Maverick

  

4.

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  

5.

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj - RRR

WINNER




Best Supporting Actor

Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

2.

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER

3.

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

  

4.

Brad Pitt - Babylon

  

5.

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

  





Best Actress – Musical or Comedy



Sno.

Nominees 

Result

1.

Margot Robbie - Babylon

2.

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

  

3.

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

  

4.

Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

  

5.

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER



Best Actor – Drama

Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Austin Butler - Elvis

WINNER

2.

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

  

3.

Hugh Jackman - The Son

  

4.

Bill Nighy - Living

  

5.

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

  







Best Actress – Drama



Sno.

Nominees

Result

1.

Cate Blanchett - Tár

WINNER

2.

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

  

3.

Viola Davis - The Woman King

  

4.

Ana de Armas - Blonde

  

5.

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

  





Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

2.

Colin Firth - The Staircase

  

3.

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

  

4.

Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

WINNER

5.

Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy

  



Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

2.

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

  

3.

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

WINNER

4.

Richard Jenkins - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  

5.

Seth Rogen - Pam and Tommy

  




Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Donald Glover - Atlanta

2.

Bill Hader - Barry

  

3.

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  

4.

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  

5.

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

WINNER

 

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy

2.

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

  

3.

Lily James - Pam and Tommy

  

4.

Julia Roberts - Gaslit

  

5.

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

WINNER






Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

WINNER

2.

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

  

3.

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

  

4.

Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  

5.

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

  



Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

2.

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

  

3.

Julia Garner - Ozark

WINNER

4.

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

  

5.

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

  




Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

John Lithgow - The Old Man

2.

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

  

3.

John Turturro - Severance

  

4.

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

WINNER

5.

Henry Winkler - Barry

  




Best Limited Series or TV Movie



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Black Bird

2.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  

3.

Pam and Tommy

  

4.

The Dropout

  

5.

The White Lotus: Sicily

WINNER



Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

2.

Laura Linney - Ozark

  

3.

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

  

4.

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

  

5.

Zendaya - Euphoria

WINNER








Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

 

Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

2.

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

WINNER

3.

Diego Luna - Andor

  

4.

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

  

5.

Adam Scott - Severance

  




Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy



Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

WINNER

2.

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

  

3.

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  

4.

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

  

5.

Jean Smart - Hacks

  




Best TV series – Drama

Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Better Call Saul

2.

The Crown

  

3.

House of the Dragon

WINNER

4.

Ozark

  

5.

Severance

  



Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

 

Sno.

NOMINEES 

Result

1.

Abbott Elementary

WINNER

2.

The Bear

  

3.

Hacks

  

4.

Only Murders in the Building

  

5.

Wednesday

  


ALSO READ: Important Days in January 2023: National and International Dates List
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next