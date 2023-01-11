Golden Globe Awards 2023: List Of Winners With Nominees And Other Details

The most awaited event of the month for the global film and television industry, the 80th edition of the Golden Globes was held after a two-year break at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony this year. Familiar faces from Hollywood and Bollywood attended the event including RRR's SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR who were nominated in two categories.

Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan bagged the first award and as the program proceeded Black Panther's Angela Bassett picked up her second Golden Globe and the film's first for the night. RRR marked its name in the winner's list by receiving the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Find out about all the nominees and winners in the list below!



Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Congratulations @banshees_movie for 🎉 WINNING 🎉 the Golden Globe for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UR6fn3rRWI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Sno. Nominees Result 1. Babylon 2. The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER 3. Everything Everywhere All at Once 4. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 5. Triangle of Sadness

Best Film – Drama







Sno. Nominees Result 1. Avatar: The Way of Water 2. Elvis 3. The Fabelmans WINNER 4. Tár 5. Top Gun: Maverick









Best Animated Film







Sno. Nominees Result 1. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio WINNER 2. Inu-Oh 3. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On 4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 5. Turning Red







Best Director

Sno. Nominees Result 1. James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water



2. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once 3. Baz Luhrmann - Elvis 4. Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin 5. Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans WINNER







Best Original Score

Sno. Nominees Result 1. Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio



2. Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking 3. Justin Hurwitz - Babylon WINNER 4. John Williams - The Fabelmans 5. Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin













Best Screenplay







Sno. Nominees Result 1. Todd Field - Tár



2. Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans 3. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once 4. Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER 5. Sarah Polley - Women Talking









Best Non-English language film

And the winner for Best Picture - Non-English Language is Argentina, 1985 #GoldenGlobes



📸 @RAVIEB pic.twitter.com/kd5tzjW0pe — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Sno. Nominees Result 1. RRR (India)



2. All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) 3. Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) WINNER 4. Close (Belgium) 5. Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy







Sno. Nominees Result 1. Diego Calva - Babylon



2. Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 3. Adam Driver - White Noise 4. Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER 5. Ralph Fiennes-The Menu









Best Supporting Actress

Wakandan royalty, we are not WORTHY 🙌 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vMgiz1JFSm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023







Sno. Nominees Result 1. Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER 2. Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin 3. Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once 4. Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness 5. Carey Mulligan - She Said











Best Original Song







Sno. Nominees Result 1. Carolina, Taylor Swift - Where the Crawdads Sing



2. Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 3. Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop - Top Gun: Maverick 4. Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 5. Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj - RRR WINNER









Best Supporting Actor

A night to remember for Ke Huy Quan! 🌟 Congratulations on your win! #GoldenGlobes



📸 @RAVIEB pic.twitter.com/Axk5RIZ6Wd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Sno. Nominees Result 1. Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin



2. Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER 3. Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin 4. Brad Pitt - Babylon 5. Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse











Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh of @allatoncemovie is taking home the W for Best Actress Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! #GoldenGlobes



📸 @ravieb pic.twitter.com/HyqfDLPpg5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023







Sno. Nominees Result 1. Margot Robbie - Babylon



2. Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu 3. Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 4. Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 5. Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER







Best Actor – Drama

Sno. Nominees Result 1. Austin Butler - Elvis WINNER 2. Brendan Fraser - The Whale 3. Hugh Jackman - The Son 4. Bill Nighy - Living 5. Jeremy Pope - The Inspection















Best Actress – Drama







Sno. Nominees Result 1. Cate Blanchett - Tár WINNER 2. Olivia Colman - Empire of Light 3. Viola Davis - The Woman King 4. Ana de Armas - Blonde 5. Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans











Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Taron Egerton - Black Bird



2. Colin Firth - The Staircase 3. Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven 4. Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story WINNER 5. Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy







Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus



2. Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient 3. Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird WINNER 4. Richard Jenkins - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 5. Seth Rogen - Pam and Tommy









Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Donald Glover - Atlanta



2. Bill Hader - Barry 3. Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building 4. Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building 5. Jeremy Allen White - The Bear WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy



2. Julia Garner - Inventing Anna 3. Lily James - Pam and Tommy 4. Julia Roberts - Gaslit 5. Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout WINNER













Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus WINNER



2. Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble 3. Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven 4. Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 5. Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus







Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown



2. Hannah Einbinder - Hacks 3. Julia Garner - Ozark WINNER 4. Janelle James - Abbott Elementary 5. Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary









Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. John Lithgow - The Old Man



2. Jonathan Pryce - The Crown 3. John Turturro - Severance 4. Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary WINNER 5. Henry Winkler - Barry









Best Limited Series or TV Movie







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Black Bird



2. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 3. Pam and Tommy 4. The Dropout 5. The White Lotus: Sicily WINNER







Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon



2. Laura Linney - Ozark 3. Imelda Staunton - The Crown 4. Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily 5. Zendaya - Euphoria WINNER

















Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Jeff Bridges - The Old Man



2. Kevin Costner - Yellowstone WINNER 3. Diego Luna - Andor 4. Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul 5. Adam Scott - Severance









Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy







Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary WINNER 2. Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant 3. Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building 4. Jenna Ortega - Wednesday 5. Jean Smart - Hacks









Best TV series – Drama

Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Better Call Saul



2. The Crown 3. House of the Dragon WINNER 4. Ozark 5. Severance







Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

Sno. NOMINEES Result 1. Abbott Elementary WINNER 2. The Bear 3. Hacks 4. Only Murders in the Building 5. Wednesday



