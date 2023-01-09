Golden Globe Awards 2023: Find the List Of Nominees in key categories here!

The most awaited event to recognize brilliance in both American and international film and television, the Golden Globe Awards will be conducted on January 10th, 2023 for the 80th time.

We're busy getting ready for the big night! Be sure to tune in to the #GoldenGlobes TUESDAY at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacock! pic.twitter.com/lKip0rDYGf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2023

It started in 1944 when a group of foreign journalists was enlightened with the thought of distributing the cinema to non- U.S. markets first held in January with scrolls in place of awards.

This year films and actors have hit heights with The Banshees of Inisherin which has eight nominations this year. Actors and Actresses from popular series have also been included in nominations like Jenna Ortega for the best comedy actress category in Wednesday and Zedeya for the best drama actress category in Euphoria.

The 2000’s in film and television were a decade full of pop culture classics, unforgettable fashion, and momentous #GoldenGlobes moments!



Don’t forget to tune in to the show this Tuesday LIVE on @nbc and @peacock! pic.twitter.com/5uGSR03N8S — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2023

To refresh your memory on the key categories of the nominees and to know more find the list here!

ALSO READ: Important Days in January 2023: National and International Dates List

Top Ten Cheapest Places to visit in India (2022)

1. Best film, drama

Sno. Film 1. "Avatar: The Way of Water" 2. "Elvis" 3. "The Fabelmans" 4. "Tar" 5. "Top Gun: Maverick"

2. Best film, musical, or comedy

Sno. Film 1. Babylon 2. The Banshees of Inisherin 3. Everything Everywhere All at Once 4. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 5. Triangle of Sadness

3. Best actor, drama

Sno. Actor Film 1. Austin Butler Elvis 2. Brendan Fraser The Whale 3. Hugh Jackman The Son 4. Bill Nighy Living 5. Jeremy Pope The Inspection

4. Best actress, drama

Sno. Actress Film 1. Cate Blanchett Tar 2. Olivia Colman Empire of Light 3. Viola Davis The Woman King 4. Ana de Armas Blonde 5. Michelle Williams The Fabelmans

5. Best actor, musical or comedy

Sno. Actor Film (musical or comedy) 1. Diego Calva Babylon 2. Daniel Craig Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 3. Adam Driver White Noise 4. Colin Farrell The Banshees of Inisherin 5. Ralph Fiennes The Menu

6. Best actress, musical or comedy

Sno. Actress Film (musical or comedy) 1. Lesley Manville Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 2. Margot Robbie Babylon 3. Anya Taylor-Joy The Menu 4. Emma Thompson Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 5. Michelle Yeoh Everything Everywhere All at Once

FILM

1. Best supporting actor

Sno. Actor Film 1. Brendan Gleeson The Banshees of Inisherin 2. Barry Keoghan The Banshees of Inisherin 3. Brad Pitt Babylon 4. Ke Huy Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once 5. Eddie Redmayne The Good Nurse

2. Best supporting actress

Sno. Actress Film 1. Angela Bassett Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2. Kerry Condon The Banshees of Inisherin 3. Jamie Lee Curtis Everything Everywhere All at Once 4. Dolly De Leon Triangle of Sadness 5. Carey Mulligan She Said

3. Best Director

Sno. Director Film 1. James Cameron Avatar: The Way of Water 2. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Everything Everywhere All at Once 3. Baz Luhrmann Elvis 4. Martin McDonagh The Banshees of Inisherin 5. Steven Spielberg The Fabelmans

4. Best non-English language film

Sno. Film 1. All Quiet on the Western Front 2. Argentina, 1985 3. Close 4. Decision to Leave 5. RRR

5. Best animated feature

Sno. Title 1. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio 2. Inu-Oh 3. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On 4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 5. Turning Red

TELEVISION

1. Best drama series

Sno. Title 1. Better Call Saul 2. The Crown 3. House of the Dragon 5. Ozark 6. Severance

2. Best drama actor

Sno. Actor Title 1. Jeff Bridges The Old Man 2. Kevin Costner Yellowstone 3. Diego Luna Andor 4. Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul 5. Adam Scott Severance

3. Best drama actress

Sno. Actress Title 1. Emma D'Arcy House of the Dragon 2. Laura Linney Ozark 3. Imelda Staunton The Crown 4. Hilary Swank Alaska Daily 5. Zendaya Euphoria

4. Best musical or comedy series

Sno. Title 1. Abbott Elementary 2. The Bear 3. Hacks 4. Only Murders in the Building 5. Wednesday

5. Best musical or comedy actor

Sno. Actor Title 1. Donald Glover Atlanta 2. Bill Hader Barry 3. Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building 4. Martin Short Only Murders in the Building 5. Jeremy Allen White The Bear

6. Best musical or comedy actress

Sno. Actress Title 1. Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary 2. Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant 3. Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building 4. Jenna Ortega Wednesday 5. Jean Smart Hacks

7. Best limited series or TV movie

Sno. Title 1. Black Bird 2. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 3. The Dropout 4. Pam and Tommy 5. The White Lotus

8. Best limited series or TV movie actor

Sno. Actor Title 1. Taron Egerton Black Bird 2. Colin Firth The Staircase 3. Andrew Garfield Under the Banner of Heaven 4. Evan Peters Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 5. Sebastian Stan Pam and Tommy

9. Best limited series or TV movie actress

Sno. Actress Title 1. Jessica Chastain George and Tammy 2. Julia Garner Inventing Anna 3. Lily James Pam and Tommy 4. Julia Roberts Gaslit 5. Amanda Seyfried The Dropout

FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS

Sno. Film No. of nominations 1. The Banshees of Inisherin 8 2. Everything Everywhere All at Once 6 3. Babylon 5 4. The Fabelmans 5 5. Elvis 3 6. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio 3 7. Tar 3

The awards have been announced from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of the new NBC comedy series Lopez vs. Lopez, and Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Five nominees were presented for each of the 27 award categories and were voted by 96 members with 103 international voters for the first time.

It's almost time! We're getting ready for the #GoldenGlobes



Watch it LIVE Tuesday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacock ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TZe1CZyFFA — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2023

ALSO READ: List Of Top 10 Most Searched TV Shows On Google (2022): Find out Why they are most searched and other details here!

Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Movies in the World (2022)