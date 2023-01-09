Golden Globe Awards 2023: Find the List Of Nominees in key categories here!

The nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards which would be handed out on January 10th, 2033 were announced on December 12, 2022. To refresh your memory on the nominees' key categories, find the list here!
Find the List Of Nominees in key categories here!
Find the List Of Nominees in key categories here!

The most awaited event to recognize brilliance in both American and international film and television, the Golden Globe Awards will be conducted on January 10th, 2023 for the 80th time. 

It started in 1944 when a group of foreign journalists was enlightened with the thought of distributing the cinema to non- U.S. markets first held in January with scrolls in place of awards. 

This year films and actors have hit heights with The Banshees of Inisherin which has eight nominations this year. Actors and Actresses from popular series have also been included in nominations like Jenna Ortega for the best comedy actress category in Wednesday and Zedeya for the best drama actress category in Euphoria.

To refresh your memory on the key categories of the nominees and to know more find the list here!

 

1. Best film, drama

 

Sno.

Film

1.

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

2.

"Elvis"

3.

"The Fabelmans"

4.

"Tar"

5.

"Top Gun: Maverick"

 

 

2. Best film, musical, or comedy

 

 

Sno.

Film 

1.

Babylon

2.

The Banshees of Inisherin

3.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

4.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

5.

Triangle of Sadness

 

3. Best actor, drama

 

Sno.

Actor

Film

1.

Austin Butler

Elvis

2.

Brendan Fraser

The Whale

3.

Hugh Jackman

The Son

4.

Bill Nighy

Living

5.

Jeremy Pope

The Inspection

 

4. Best actress, drama

 

Sno.

Actress

Film

1.

Cate Blanchett

Tar

2.

Olivia Colman

Empire of Light

3.

Viola Davis

The Woman King

4.

Ana de Armas

Blonde

5.

Michelle Williams

The Fabelmans

 

 

5. Best actor, musical or comedy

 

Sno.

Actor

Film (musical or comedy)

1.

Diego Calva

Babylon

2.

Daniel Craig

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

3.

Adam Driver

White Noise

4.

Colin Farrell

The Banshees of Inisherin

5.

Ralph Fiennes

The Menu

 

 

 

6. Best actress, musical or comedy

 

Sno.

Actress

Film (musical or comedy)

1.

Lesley Manville

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

2.

Margot Robbie

Babylon

3.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Menu

4.

Emma Thompson

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

5.

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

 

FILM

1. Best supporting actor

 

Sno.

Actor

Film

1.

Brendan Gleeson

The Banshees of Inisherin

2.

Barry Keoghan

The Banshees of Inisherin

3.

Brad Pitt

Babylon

4.

Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once

5.

Eddie Redmayne

The Good Nurse

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2. Best supporting actress

 

Sno.

Actress

Film

1.

Angela Bassett

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2.

Kerry Condon

The Banshees of Inisherin

3.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

4.

Dolly De Leon

Triangle of Sadness

5.

Carey Mulligan

She Said

 

3. Best Director

 

Sno.

Director

Film

1.

James Cameron

Avatar: The Way of Water

2.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once

3.

Baz Luhrmann

Elvis

4.

Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin

5.

Steven Spielberg

The Fabelmans

 

 

4. Best non-English language film

 

Sno.

Film

1.

All Quiet on the Western Front

2.

Argentina, 1985

3.

Close

4.

Decision to Leave

5.

RRR

 

5. Best animated feature

 

Sno.

Title

1.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

2.

Inu-Oh

3.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

4.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

5.

Turning Red

 

TELEVISION

1. Best drama series

Sno.

Title

1.

Better Call Saul

2.

The Crown

3.

House of the Dragon

5.

Ozark

6.

Severance

 

 

2. Best drama actor

 

Sno.

Actor

Title

1.

Jeff Bridges

The Old Man

2.

Kevin Costner

Yellowstone

3.

Diego Luna

Andor

4.

Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul

5.

Adam Scott

Severance

 

3. Best drama actress

 

Sno.

Actress

Title

1.

Emma D'Arcy

House of the Dragon

2.

Laura Linney

Ozark

3.

Imelda Staunton

The Crown

4.

Hilary Swank

Alaska Daily

5.

Zendaya

Euphoria

 

4. Best musical or comedy series

 

Sno.

Title

1.

Abbott Elementary

2.

The Bear

3.

Hacks

4.

Only Murders in the Building

5.

Wednesday

 

5. Best musical or comedy actor

 

Sno.

Actor

Title

1.

Donald Glover

Atlanta

2.

Bill Hader

Barry

3.

Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building

4.

Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building

5.

Jeremy Allen White

The Bear

 

6. Best musical or comedy actress

 

Sno.

Actress

Title

1.

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary

2.

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant

3.

Selena Gomez

Only Murders in the Building

4.

Jenna Ortega

Wednesday

5.

Jean Smart

Hacks

 

7. Best limited series or TV movie

 

Sno.

Title 

1.

Black Bird

2.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

3.

The Dropout

4.

Pam and Tommy

5.

The White Lotus

 

8. Best limited series or TV movie actor

 

Sno.

Actor

Title

1.

Taron Egerton

Black Bird

2.

Colin Firth

The Staircase

3.

Andrew Garfield

Under the Banner of Heaven

4.

Evan Peters

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

5.

Sebastian Stan

Pam and Tommy

 

9. Best limited series or TV movie actress

 

Sno.

Actress

Title

1.

Jessica Chastain

George and Tammy

2.

Julia Garner

Inventing Anna

3.

Lily James

Pam and Tommy

4.

Julia Roberts

Gaslit

5.

Amanda Seyfried

The Dropout

 

FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS

 

Sno.

Film

No. of nominations

1.

The Banshees of Inisherin

8

2.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

6

3.

Babylon

5

4.

The Fabelmans

5

5.

Elvis

3

6.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

3

7.

Tar

3

 

The awards have been announced from the Beverly  Hilton in Beverly Hills, California by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of the new NBC comedy series Lopez vs. Lopez, and Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). 

Five nominees were presented for each of the 27 award categories and were voted by 96 members with 103 international voters for the first time.

 

