What Is Bing Chat? How to Use It?

In the heated-up AI race, Microsoft decided to step further and announced its new artificial intelligence product known as Bing Chat which is powered by ChatGPT. This new chatbot was announced at Microsoft Build Conference 2023, a global event for developers and IT professionals.

The announcement of Bing Chat was a major leap for Microsoft, as it puts the company in direct competition with other AI-powered chatbots. The AI chat's integration with Bing Search gives it a significant advantage over others, as it allows users to access the latest information from the web when they ask questions.

What Is Bing Chat?

Bing Chat is a conversational AI chatbot that was launched by Microsoft in February 2023. It is powered by the GPT-4 language model which makes it more powerful than ChatGPT and allows users to have natural conversations with the chatbot about a variety of topics.

Bing Chat can answer questions, generate text, translate languages, and even write different kinds of creative content. This feature can be accessed in a number of ways. It is built into the Microsoft Edge web browser, so users can simply type their questions into the Bing search bar and start chatting. Bing Chat is also available as a standalone app for iOS and Android devices.

How to Use Bing Chat?

To access Bing Chat on a desktop device, simply open the Microsoft Edge web browser and click on the Bing Chat logo in the bottom bar. The Bing Chat window will open, and users can start chatting with the chatbot. There is also an app available for both iOS and Android platforms.



Upon accessing Bing Chat, users first need to sign in with their Microsoft account.

Once signed in, they can start a conversation by typing a prompt in the text area at the bottom of the page.

The chatbot will then respond to the prompt, and users can continue the conversation by asking follow-up questions or providing additional information.

In addition to its basic functionality, Bing Chat also carries some unique features that make it different. For example, it can be used in three different conversation styles: More Creative, More Balanced, and More Precise.

This allows users to customise the chatbot's responses to their specific needs. Additionally, Bing Chat can upload images, which is a feature that is not available in many other chatbots. This makes it a more versatile tool for learning and creativity.

A prompt stating “What are the ethical challenges of AI?” was presented and these were the responses in different conversation styles:

More Creative

More Balanced





More Precise

With over 100 million users within two months of its launch, this platform has the potential to beat other AI chatbots. Its rapid growth is a testament to its popularity and its ability to meet the needs of users.

It is important to note that there are limits on the number of prompts that can be presented to this chatbot in a day and the number of words in each prompt. This is to prevent the AI model from getting confused.

The limit on the number of prompts is set to prevent users from overwhelming the chatbot with too many requests. The limit on the number of words in each prompt is set to prevent users from giving the chatbot too much information to process.

In conclusion, Bing Chat is a powerful tool that can be used for learning, creativity, and productivity. It is still under development, but it is already a valuable resource.