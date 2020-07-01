On 28 June, 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the "Chase the Virus" initiative received good results in worst-hit Mumbai and so now will be expanded to other parts of the state to fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

As we know that more than 10 million cases of the COVID-19 have been officially declared around the world and half of them are in Europe and the United States. In India, the total number of cases crosses 5.8 lakh (1 July 2020) and deaths more than 17,000.

About 'Chase the Virus' campaign

'Chase the Virus' campaign was launched on 27 May, 2020 in Mumbai by the Maharashtra government to tackle the worst-hit situation of COVID-19. Under the campaign, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine. The community leaders will inform people about comorbidities, meals, and other facilities that are provided at institutional quarantine facilities, clinic timings, etc.

That is under the campaign 15 close associates who come in close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient will be strictly put in institutional quarantine.

The community leaders have been appointed to provide information regarding comorbid patients, meals available in the institutional quarantine, about the cleanliness of toilets, and whether private clinics have been opened or not among others.

According to the Ajoy Mehta, chief secretary, Maharashtra government "The campaigning was started with the intention to break the chain of COVID-19 contact tracing where the focus will be given on testing, tracing and isolation."

The success has been achieved through a continuous survey of people on contact tracing to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Also, the government has created a team of around 11 specialist doctors who have developed a treatment protocol. This has also sent to all the districts. For 24 hours the doctors are available and can be contacted by any district in need of treatment or emergency.

As we know that the virus that causes COVID-19 is in a family of viruses known as Coronaviridae. Therefore, to break the chain and stop the virus from spreading is important. Precautions should be taken as per WHO recommendations.

Quarantine is where the activities are restricted or separated from the people who are not ill themselves but may have been exposed to COVID-19 patients. The main aim is to prevent the spread of the disease at the time when people just develop symptoms.

Isolation is separating people who are ill with symptoms of COVID-19 and may be infectious to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Physical distancing is being physically apart. As per the recommendation of WHO keep at least 1-metre distance from others. This is a general precaution that everyone should take during the pandemic whether they know that they are not exposed to COVID-19 patients.

Now, the cases of COVID-19 are declining in Mumbai due to the 'Chase the Virus' campaign. So, the Maharashtra government has decided to extend the campaign in other parts of the state to break the chain of the COVID-19.

