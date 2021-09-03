Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

What is Folate deficiency & Why is Folic Acid important for the human body?

Folic acid or Vitamin B9 is a naturally occuring water soluble vitamin essential for the human body. The deficiency of this vitamin causes folate deficiency which results in many diseases and deformities in humans. Take a look at the details below.
Created On: Sep 3, 2021 16:54 IST
Modified On: Sep 3, 2021 17:14 IST
What is Folate deficiency

Folate is a natural form of Vitamin B9, which is one of the water soluble vitamins and is naturally found in various foods. It is added to various foods and used as supplements in the form of folic acid.

Folic Acid is a synthetic form of folate or Vitamin B9. Folate is helpful in the formation of DNA and genetic material. It is essential for prenatal health. 

What is Folate Deficiency?

The deficiency of Viatmin B9 in the body causes Folate Deficiency. Folate deficiency causes megaloblastic anaemia in humans. The symptoms may be weakness, fatigue, troubled concentration, headache, irritability, heart palipitations, sores on tongue or mouth etc. Take a look at the details below. 

What is the use of Folate?

  1. Folate is useful in formation of DNA and RNA and is involved in protein metabolism as well. 
  2. It plays a key role in breakdown of homocysteine, the amino acid. This amino acid exerts harmful effects in the body if present in excessive amounts. 
  3. Folate is essential for healthy red blood cells and is critical during the periods of growth like in fetal development. 
  4. It also finds uses in treatment and prevention of low blood levels of folate and high blood of homocysteine. 
  5. In pregnant women folate helps in prevention of development of spina bifida in the child.
  6. It finds uses in conditions like depression, stroke, decline in memory and thinking skills etc.

Folic Acid/ Folate: Natural Sources and Food additives

Since 1998, as per Federal law, folate has been added to

  1. Cold cereals
  2. Flour
  3. Breads
  4. Pasta
  5. Bakery items
  6. Cookies
  7. Crackers etc. 

folic acid sources

The foods that are rich in folate content are:

  1. Leafy vegetables
  2. Okra
  3. Asparagus
  4. Fruits
  5. Beans
  6. Yeast
  7. Mushrooms
  8. Animal liver and kidney
  9. Orange juice
  10. Tomato juice

Folic acid is also available as a supplement with various medicines or in combination with other vitamins. 

Recommended dosage of Folate:

Take a look at the table below to understand the recommended usage of folate in human body

Age

Recommended amount

0–6 months

65 mcg DFE

7–12 months

80 mcg DFE

1–3 years

150 mcg DFE

4–8 years

200 mcg DFE

9–13 years

300 mcg DFE

14–18 years

400 mcg DFE

19+ years

400 mcg DFE

Which diseases can be prevented with Folic Acid?

Neural Tube Irregularities:

Folic Acid would be helpful in preventing the development of any irregularity in the neural tube in the fetus during pregnancy. It also reduces the risk of preterm birth.

Depression: 

Lower folate levels may cause depression in many people. Folate along with depression medicines can make them more effective. 

Autism:

Folic Acid before and after pregnancy may reduce the risk of autism in the babies. 

Rheumatoid arthritis:

Folic acid may be prescribed along with methotrexate prescription for rheumatoid arthritis. 

There has been no such side effect that can be noteworthy of folate. As it is a water soluble vitamin, excess of it passes through the body along with urine. 

GK Questions and Answers on Vitamins

