What Is Gaganyaan Mission? Know What Will Happen During the Abort Demo Test

Gaganyaan is India's first human spaceflight mission, being developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The mission aims to send a three-member crew to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) for a period of up to seven days.

The Gaganyaan spacecraft is being designed to carry three people, and a planned upgraded version will be equipped with rendezvous and docking capabilities.

On October 21, 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was poised to launch an uncrewed Test Vehicle Demonstration (TV-D1) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch was scheduled for 8:30 A.M. but with just five seconds remaining on the countdown clock, the rocket went into hold mode.

After a thorough analysis of the situation, the ISRO team was able to resolve the issue and the TV-D1 was successfully launched at 10:00 A.M. The mission was a success

The Gaganyaan mission is a significant milestone in India's space program. If successful, India will become the fourth country to have sent humans to space, after the Soviet Union (later Russia), the United States, and China.

Mission Gaganyaan:

The TV-D1 test flight is scheduled for

October 21, 2023

between 7 am and 9 am

Mission Gaganyaan:

TV-D1 Test Flight



The test flight can be watched LIVE

from 0730 Hrs. IST

on October 21, 2023

Mission Gaganyaan



TV D1 Test Flight is accomplished.



Crew Escape System performed as intended.



Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note.

Objectives of Gaganyaan Mission

The primary objectives of the Gaganyaan mission are to:

Demonstrate India's capability to undertake human spaceflight missions

Gain experience in the design, development, and operation of human spacecraft

Develop the necessary infrastructure for sustained human spaceflight activities

Inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers

Gaganyaan Mission Timeline

Prime Minister reviews readiness of Gaganyaan Mission



Indian Space Station to be set up by 2035



India to send Man to Moon by 2040



The Gaganyaan mission is currently scheduled for launch in 2024. The mission will consist of two uncrewed test flights and one crewed flight.

The first uncrewed test flight, known as Gaganyaan-1, is scheduled for launch in 2023. The primary objective of Gaganyaan-1 is to test the Gaganyaan spacecraft's systems and subsystems.

The second uncrewed test flight, known as Gaganyaan-2, is scheduled for launch in 2024. The primary objective of Gaganyaan-2 is to test the Gaganyaan spacecraft's re-entry and landing systems.

The crewed flight, known as Gaganyaan-3, is scheduled for launch in 2024. The Gaganyaan-3 mission will carry a three-member crew to LEO for a period of up to seven days.

What Is the Abort Test Mission?

Mission Gaganyaan:

ISRO to commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission.



Today’s uncrewed test flight had a major objective to demonstrate the ability of the Crew Escape System (CES) to safely separate the crew module from the launch vehicle in the event of an emergency.

At a predetermined point in the ascent, an abort scenario will be simulated, and the CES will be activated. The CES will separate the crew module from the launch vehicle and deploy a series of parachutes to safely land the crew module in the Bay of Bengal.

The abort test mission is a vital step in the development of the Gaganyaan mission. The successful completion of the test will provide confidence that the CES is capable of safely protecting the crew in the event of an emergency.

The data collected from the test will also be used to refine the design of the CES and the abort procedures.