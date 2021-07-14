What is Genome Editing or CRISPR Technology?

Recently WHO has released two new companion reports that give recommendations to the countries to make genome editing the go to tool for public health emphasizing on safety, effectiveness and ethics.

The chief scientist of WHO, Dr Soumya Swaminathan told in a virtual press conference that the reports have been made by examining, consulting hundreds of participants in a span of two years on somatic germ line and heritable human genome editing.

Also recently NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Tyler Nicklaus Hague, and David Saint-Jacques used CRISPR/ Cas9 technology which is a gene editing technology to recreate the cells that can be damaged in space or due to lack of gravity.

CRISPR Technology use by NASA Scientists:

Human beings being transferred into space was a dream for man. Now that the people can do it we need to find out ways to save our bodies from the issues faced by it as it leaves the protective atmosphere of the Earth.

The damage to the DNA of the man in outer space is caused due to being exposed to the harmful radiations of the space. Such radiations can cause cancer in humans and animals both.

Our cells have the magical ability to repair the damages that are incurred to themselves. The cells employ different mechanisms to repair depending on the type and category of damage.

Earlier researches have found that cells pick a particular strategy that is influenced by the micro gravity of the space. Scientists are thus concerned that in case the DNA repair is influenced by the micro gravity, it may not be very fruitful and may have consequences that can harm them.

Therefore, to study the DNA repair process in space, the scientists are depending on CRISPR Technology or Cas 9 gene editing technology that may help them to recreate precisely the damages that can be observed while repairing the cells.

The scientists performed an experiment at the International Space Station on the yeast cells. This was the first time gene editing happened in space.

What is CRISPR Gene Editing?

CRISPR or Cas-9 gene editing is a technique in molecular biology through which modification of genomes can be done. The basis of this technology is the bacterial CRISPR-Cas9 antiviral defense system.

How is it performed?

It is performed by delivering the Cas9 nuclease in complex with a synthetic guide RNA also called gRNA inside the cell. This cuts the genome at the desired location and also opens options for the new genomes to be added or removed in vivo.

This technique is used to make genetically modified organisms, controlling pathogens etc. Also genetic diseases can be cured using this.

