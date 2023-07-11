Explained: What Is Guillain Barre Syndrome?

Guillain-Barre syndrome also known as (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system. The peripheral nervous system is made up of nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

When these nerves are damaged, it can cause muscle weakness, tingling, and numbness. In severe cases, GBS can also lead to paralysis. This is a rare disease according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They mention that “only about 3,000 to 6,000 people” suffer from GBS every year in the United States.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke describes the disease as “Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder in which your immune system mistakenly attacks part of the peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord.”

What Is the Main Cause of Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

The exact cause of this disease is still unknown, but it is considered to be triggered by an infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorises these infections as the following:

“ Diarrhea or a respiratory illness: About 2 in every 3 people with GBS had diarrhea or a respiratory illness several weeks before developing GBS symptoms.

Viral infections: Some people with GBS had the flu or infections with cytomegalovirus, Epstein Barr virus, Zika virus, or other viruses.

Vaccination: Very rarely people have developed GBS in the days or weeks after getting certain vaccines. However, benefits of vaccination far outweigh risks. For example, studies show that people have a greater chance of getting GBS after getting the flu than they do after getting vaccinated against the flu.

Infection with Campylobacter jejuni , which causes diarrhea, is one of the most common causes of GBS.”

What Are the Symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

Symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome usually last for weeks and can result in paralysis if the problem becomes severe. Here is a list of symptoms according to WHO:

The first symptom that occurs is a weakness or tingling sensation that begins in the legs and spreads to the arms and face.

If the case becomes severe, people might find it difficult to speak and swallow. These cases are considered life-threatening and must be treated immediately.

Most people recover fully from even the most severe cases of GBS, although some continue to experience weakness.

Even in the best of settings, 3–5% of GBS patients die from complications, such as paralysis of the muscles that control breathing, blood infection, lung clots, or cardiac arrest.

What Is the Treatment of Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

There is no specific treatment for this problem but patients should be monitored closely and should be admitted to a hospital for extra attention.

Here are the treatment recommendations from WHO:

The patients suffering from the problem should be hospitalised for close monitoring and instant response if the condition worsens.

Supportive care for patients with Guillain-Barré syndrome should include monitoring of their heartbeat and blood pressure.

Patients having breathing issues should be put on a ventilator.

The sick should be monitored for complications, such as abnormal heart rate, infections, blood clots, and high or low blood pressure.

Immunotherapy is the most common treatment available for GBS as it is an autoimmune disease. Immunotherapy helps to suppress the immune system and prevents it from further damaging the nerves. Patients should be treated with plasma exchange within 7 to 14 days after the symptoms appear.

In conclusion, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) is a rare but serious neurological disorder that can cause muscle weakness and paralysis. The exact cause of GBS is unknown, but it is important to seek medical attention as soon as any symptoms appear. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent the disease from progressing to more severe stages.