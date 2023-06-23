What is International Olympic Day? All You Need To Know About The Annual Celebration of Games
International Olympic Day 2023: Olympic Day is an international celebration held annually on June 23rd. The day commemorates the founding of the modern Olympic Games by Pierre de Coubertin. It aims to promote participation in sports and physical activities, as well as the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.
The first International Olympic Day was celebrated on June 23, 1948. The idea of establishing Olympic Day originated from a proposal by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1947. The IOC wanted to create an annual event that would promote Olympic ideals and encourage participation in sports worldwide.
The inaugural International Olympic Day was held to commemorate the revival of the Olympic Games, which had been suspended during World War II. It aimed to bring people together through sports, foster peace and understanding, and promote the Olympic values.
International Olympic Day 2023: Theme
Every year International Olympic Day is celebrated with a specific theme. This year's Olympic Day official theme is 'Let's Move' and it aims to motivate people to turn this into a new global movement.
According to the website Olympics.com, “While the world is moving faster than ever, people are moving less with research showing over 80 per cent of young people fail to reach the daily activity level recommended for optimum mental and physical health.”
What is the next venue for the Olympics Game?
The Summer Olympic Games, often referred to as the Games of the Olympiad and also just simply the Summer Olympics, are a significant international multi-sport competition that typically takes place once every four years. And the next Olympic Games are scheduled in Paris, France, from 26 July to 11 August 2024.
List of all Olympic Games & Sports
The inaugural International Olympic Day was held to commemorate the revival of the Olympic Games, which had been suspended during World War II. Promoting sportsmanship, international unity, cultural exchange, athletic excellence, and fair play, the Olympics inspires individuals to push their limits and achieve their goals. And the list of all Olympic games and sports are as follows:
- Karate
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Short Track Speed Skating
- Skateboarding
- Skeleton
- Ski Jumping
- Ski Mountaineering
- Snowboard
- Speed Skating
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Handball
- Hockey
- Ice Hockey
- Badminton
- Baseball Softball
- Basketball
- Beach Handball
- Beach Volleyball
- Biathlon
- Bobsleigh
- Boxing
- Breaking
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Golf
- Alpine Skiing
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Artistic Swimming
- Athletics
- Fencing
- Figure Skating
- Football
- Freestyle Skiing
- Futsal
- Nordic Combined
- Equestrian
- 3x3 Basketball
- Rugby Sevens
-
- Canoe Flatwater
- Canoe Slalom
- Cross-Country Skiing
- Curling
- Cycling BMX Freestyle
- Cycling BMX Racing
- Cycling Mountain Bike
- Cycling Road
- Cycling Track
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Diving
- Luge
- Volleyball
- Judo
- Marathon Swimming
- Modern Pentathlon
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
Participation in Olympic Day events can vary from region to region. Some communities organize large-scale sports festivals, while others host smaller events or even virtual activities. The primary objective is to encourage people to lead active and healthy lifestyles while embracing the values that the Olympics represent.
Important Days and Dates in June 2023
Olympic Day is an opportunity for individuals, schools, sports clubs, and communities to come together and celebrate the power of sports. It serves as a reminder of the positive impact sports can have on physical and mental well-being, as well as fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among participants.