Dr. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2022: What is Mahaparinirvan Diwas? Why do we observe it on December 6?

The Mahaparinirvan Diwas, or death anniversary, of the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. BR Ambedkar is celebrated on December 6. He was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer, and political figure who served as the chairman of the committee that drafted the Constitution of India from the discussions in the Constituent Assembly. He also held the position of Law and Justice Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's first cabinet and, after renunciation of Hinduism, served as an inspiration for the Dalit Buddhist movement.

Dr. B.R Ambedkar Biography

But have you ever thought about why his death is termed Mahaparinirvan Diwas? Read about it here:

Mahaparinirvan: The Meaning

The state of Parinirvana is one of Buddhism's fundamental concepts. It denotes a person who has attained nirvana or freedom both during their life and after they pass away. Achieving nirvana after death, or the liberation of the soul from the body after death is referred to as Parinirvan in Sanskrit. The word "Parinibbana," which means the accomplishment of nirvana, is used in Pali.

The death of Lord Buddha at the age of 80 is regarded as the initial Mahaparinirvana, according to the Buddhist text Mahaparinibbana Sutta. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was frequently seen as opposed to religion, practiced Buddhism. proclaimed "I will not die a Hindu" and passed away on December 6, 1956, less than two months after converting to Buddhism. Additionally, Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary is known as Mahaparinirvana Diwas because of his stature as a revered Buddhist leader. Thus, it is said that December 6 is observed to honor Babasaheb Ambedkar's immeasurable contribution to society.

Contribution of Dr. B R Ambedkar to India’s Development

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is well known for empowering the underprivileged, speaking up for their rights, and voicing their concerns. His significant contributions to the nation's development include:

BR Ambedkar's fight against untouchability is his greatest contribution to India. The seeds were planted in him when he experienced discrimination because he is a Dalit during his school years.

Ambedkar founded the Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha in Mumbai in 1924 in an effort to educate the untouchables and address their problems.

Ambedkar fought to ensure that Dalits could access the same water supply as upper castes.

He ran a campaign against Hindu Brahmins to support untouchables' access to temples.

On September 25, 1932, Ambedkar signed the Poona Pact to grant reserved seats in the legislature to the oppressed classes. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were the names given to them.

He detested the Hindu caste system and wrote harshly against it in his book, Annihilation of Caste.

Ambedkar practiced law. He assisted in drafting India's Constitution and went on to become the country's first Minister of Law and Justice.

On October 14, 1956, Ambedkar adopted Buddhism, converting about 5 lakh of his supporters. On December 6 of that year, he passed away.

Babasaheb fought against the untouchability custom for the entirety of his life. India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, was posthumously given to Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1990.

