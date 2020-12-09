What is Narmada Landscape Restoration Project (NLRP)? 

Why in News?

NTPC Ltd, recently announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Forest Management, IIFM, Bhopal, for implementation of the Narmada Landscape Restoration Project. A grant-in-aid has been provided from NTPC and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in equal proportions for the project.

About Narmada Landscape Restoration Project

NLRP is a collaborative project with a participatory approach that demonstrates the interdependence of the upstream sustainably managed forest and farm practices on downstream water resources. The four-year project would be implemented in Khargone District of Madhya Pradesh in the catchment area of the tributaries of River Narmada that is flowing between Omkareshwar and Maheshwar dams. The Omkareshwar Dam is one of the major downstream dams of Indira Sagar Project, lies along the bank for the Narmada and Kaveri. Maheshwar is a planned large dam on the Narmada Valley that would lead to the production of 400 MW electricity This project would help in the establishment of an incentivisation mechanism that would provide for the maintenance of sustainable landscape practices in the Narmada basin.

Advantages of the Narmada Landscape Restoration Project

The project would aid in the improvement of the river water in Narmada and would be a great benefit to the city of Indore. The city draws almost 60 per cent of water from River Narmada Through the project, the forest and farm support system would be incentivised to build more sustainable landscape practices Also Read| China's new dam on Brahmaputra River: All you need to know about the Yarlung Zangbo river hydropower project It would help implement the Smart City Mission by introducing various solutions to clean water by managing watersheds.

Parties Involved in the Project

There are presently three important participants of the NLRP Project. These are:

IIFM, Bhopal, an Autonomous Institute under the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC)

Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) situated in Seoul, South Korea is an international intergovernmental organization in 2012 at the Rio+20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development

National Thermal Power Corporation, NTPC Ltd

About Narmada Bachao Andolan

This is a social movement that has now been carried for more than 35 years by native tribes, the farmers, environmentalists and human rights activists. The movement is against building large dams across the Narmada River. Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat is one of the biggest dams on the river and was one of the first focal points of the movement. Medha Patkar, who dedicated her precious 35 years behind the sustained struggle, has now become an icon not only in India but in the entire world.