Optical Illusion has recently taken the internet by storm. Every single person today who uses the internet has gone through what is called an Optical Illusion test today. Did you ever wonder what an actually is Optical Illusion and how it brings out the deepest thoughts of your inner mind to the forefront?

Sometimes your eyes play tricks on you which is what is supportive of optical illusion. Take a look at what actually optical illusion is below.

What Is Optical Illusion Actually?

Optical Illusions are images or pictures that are perceived differently than they really are. So in a way, Optical Illusions occur when our eyes see something and send the signals to our brain which perceives it to be something unreal.

In other words, what you see does not match the reality of what actually is to be seen.

Take a look at the following images which can make you understand optical illusion better.

Types of Optical Illusions:

Take a look at various categories of Optical Illusion which may be helpful in understanding the topic.

Physiological Illusions:

Some optical illusions are physiological in nature. To understand these types of illusions better you need to see the picture of this Mach band Illusion below. The line in the middle of this picture is of one solid colour but due to the filtration capabilities of the retina, the right side of the line appears to be darker than the left side of the line.

Check it for yourself below.

Cognitive Illusions:

The second category of Optical Illusion is cognitive. These are those which are ambiguous, distorting or maybe paradox creating illusions. These occur when our eyes send some information and based on that our brains automatically make assumptions. These are called mind games as well.

Ambiguous Illusions:

Ambiguous illusions are the ones which can be created when a picture can be seen in more than 1 way. Have you seen the image of Rubin's vase? Check out the image below to understand more.

See if you can find the vase along with the faces below.

Distorting Illusions:

The other type of Illusion can be classified as Distorting Illusions. These use various techniques to make objects of similar sizes, and curvatures which appear distorted. Muller- Lyer Illusion is one of the examples. Do you not feel that the middle lines are longer than the upper or lower lines?

Paradox Illusions:

Paradox illusions are the next category of optical illusion. These happen when you see pictures or objects that can not exist in reality. They may also be physically impossible. Paradox illusions are more popular in art forms. M.C Escher is a famous artist who makes such optical illusions.

Why do we like Optical Illusion? Scientists are of the belief that optical illusions are possible because our brains are extremely good at recognizing patterns and observing familiar objects. Our brains work quickly to make a whole image from separate pieces.

We hope the subject of Optical Illusion is clear to the readers. Now you may also understand why these paintings and images attract many people and how they actually work on the human mind. Take the following optical illusion tests below: