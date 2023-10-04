What is Shukrayaan-1 Mission? Launch Date, Objective, Significance And More

Shukrayaan 1 Mission: Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) after two recently successful missions, Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya L-1 are all set for another space expedition. The upcoming mission will focus on Venus. According to ISRO chairman S Somnath, the Venus mission, also known as Shukrayaan-1, is making progress. The mission has been set up, and a number of payloads are currently in the development stage.

List of ISRO Chairman 2023: Name, Tenure and Other Important Facts

What is Shukrayaan 1?

Shukrayaan 1 will be ISRO’s maiden voyage to Venus. The name Shukrayaan is a combination of two Sanskrit words, ‘Shukra’ which means Venus and ‘Yaana’ refers to carrier. ISRO coined its Venus mission in 2012, but the mission was postponed.

Now, after two mega accomplishments, ISRO is focussing on the development of the Venus Orbiter Mission. ISRO states that Shukrayaan-I will be launched on either GSLV Mk II or GSLV Mk III. It will carry a high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and a ground-penetrating radar to uncover the mysteries of the hottest planet in the solar system.

Science Quiz Questions based on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission

What is the launch date of Shukrayaan-1?

Earlier, the ISRO Venus Orbiter Mission, Shukrayaan I launch was scheduled for mid-2023 but the pandemic pushed the date further. However, in May 2022, ISRO chairman S. Somanath stated that the mission is planned for launch in December 2024, with an alternate launch window in 2031.

NASA has expressed concern about the current viability of life on Venus. However, some scientists have not ruled out the possibility of bacteria existing in Venus' upper atmosphere, where the pressure is closer to that of Earth's surface.

What is Aditya L-1? Know About India’s First Solar Mission, Date And Timings

What are the objectives of Shukrayaan-1?

The mission's main goal is to conduct a thorough study of the planet Venus. It includes an examination of Venus's surface and atmosphere as well as delving into its structure, dynamics, and geological composition.

The technique used in Shukrayaan 1 will be able to high-resolution images, irrespective of day, night and in any weather conditions.

Venus Orbiter Mission will Investigate surface process and shallow subsurface stratigraphy.

This mission will study the solar wind interaction with the Venusian ionosphere, emissions, volcanic activity, cloud cover and other planetary characteristics.

Historic Moment for India and ISRO: Key Achievements of Chandrayaan-3 Soft-Landed

What is the significance of the Shukrayaan 1 Mission?

Shukrayaan 1 will aid in the study of exoplanet environments and the evolution of Earth-like planets.

It will be useful for simulating Earth's climate and act as a warning about how drastically a planet's climate might shift.

According to a PTI report, ISRO Chairman Somanath said the space agency is also working on two satellites to investigate space temperature and its impact on the Earth in addition to planning a mission to explore the planet Venus and conceptualizing a project to land a spacecraft on the moon.

Important Days & Dates in October 2023