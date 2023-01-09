What Is The Difference Between Circle And Sphere?

A circle and a sphere are two geometric shapes that are entirely different. This article will look at the differences between a circle and a sphere and their individual formulas.
Circles and spheres are two geometric figures that share a few similarities yet also have distinct characteristics that set them apart. They are different in a lot of ways. In this article, we'll look at circles and spheres to learn what they are, how they're calculated, and how they differ from one another.

What is a circle?

A circle is a two-dimensional figure that is defined by a set of points that are all the same distance from a given point, known as the center. It is considered a type of line with a collection of points and has the property that every point along the line is uniformly spaced from a fixed point on a plane. It is made up of a closed loop that separates its planes into inner and outer sections.

The center, circumference, tangent, and chord are some of a circle's many characteristics. The lines that connect the radius to its center represent the radius of that specific circular line, and the letter "r" indicates the radius's length.

What is a sphere?

A sphere is a three-dimensional version of a circle, with all points on its surface being equidistant from the center. A sphere is also composed of a circumference, tangent, and chord, as well as many other characteristics that are related to the three-dimensional shape. The diameter of the sphere is defined as the line joining the far-off edge points. The sphere has no circumference at all. The sphere contains little hemispheres and circles.

How to calculate the area and volume of circles and spheres?

Area of a Circle = π r2

Area of a Sphere = 4 π r2

(r represents the radius)

A circle has no volume since it is a two-dimensional figure.

Volume of a Sphere = 4/3π r3

Difference between Circle and Sphere

 

Circle

Sphere

Definition

A planar figure that has all of its points equally spaced from the center.

A completely round and solid figure in which every point on its surface is equally spaced from the center.

Dimension

It is a two-dimensional figure.

It is a three–dimensional figure.

Components

Only its surface area can be calculated.

Both surface area and volume can be calculated.

Area

π r² 

4 π r² 

 

Volume

No volume

Volume = 4/3 π r³

Circumference 

2 π r

No circumference

Equation

(x−a)2+(y−b)2= r2

(x−h)2+(y−k)2+(z−l)2=r2

To sum it up, though both being round in shape, circles and spheres are different in every other way. While circles are two-dimensional figures that can be measured by their circumference, spheres are three-dimensional and require the measurement of their volume. 

