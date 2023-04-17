What is the Difference Between IAS and IPS?

The All India Services (AIS) include India's three most distinguished civil services- IAS (Indian Administrative Services), IPS (Indian Police Services), and IFS (Indian Forest Services). The three are the most prestigious and difficult civil services in the country.

In this article, we will explore the differences between IAS and IPS.

Difference between IAS and IPS

Below are some of the most prominent differences between IAS and IPS.

IAS (Indian Administrative Services):

IAS officers are responsible for the administrative and executive functions of the government. They are recruited through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The UPSC exam is said to be one of the toughest exams in the world. The success rate of the examination is only 0.2%. Top-rank holders who have passed the exams are then appointed to various administrative positions in the central government, state governments, and public sector undertakings.

IAS officers are responsible for policy formulation, implementation, and supervision of various government schemes, managing government departments, and implementing government policies and programs at the ground level.

It is the highest ranking of all administrative services.

IPS (Indian Police Service):

IPS officers are responsible for maintaining law and order, preventing and detecting crime, and enforcing laws and regulations.

They are also recruited through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the UPSC. After the IAS officials are assigned, the remaining rank holders are assigned IPS.

IPS officers are appointed to various law enforcement agencies such as the Indian Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and Intelligence Agencies.

IPS officers are responsible for leading and managing police forces, ensuring public safety and security, investigating and solving crimes, and maintaining law and order in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

It is the second-highest ranking after IAS.

To conclude, while both IAS and IPS officers are part of the prestigious All India Services, IAS officers are primarily responsible for the administrative and executive functions of the government, while IPS officers are responsible for maintaining law and order and enforcing laws and regulations.

Both services play critical roles in the functioning of the Indian administrative system and work in close coordination with each other to ensure effective governance and the maintenance of law and order in the country.

ALSO READ | 10 Tips for UPSC CSE Preparation While Doing a Job: IAS Officer Divya Mittal Shares Strategy

IAS Full Form: Know About UPSC CSE 2023 Civil Services Exam

Best Books for IAS Preparation by IAS Toppers





