What is the Difference Between Pumpkin and Melon?

Pumpkins and melons are two fruits that people know are different but are not aware of how exactly they are different. This has led to confusion, with many people mistaking one for the other. So, if you are looking to erase your confusion regarding the two fruits, you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will look at the differences between pumpkin and melon.

Difference between pumpkin and melon

Pumpkins and melons are both members of the Cucurbitaceae family. However, the two have different genera and are distinct in terms of their appearance, flavour, and culinary uses. Here are the differences between the two.

Read | What Is The Difference Between Yogurt And Curd?

Appearance

Pumpkins have a round or oblong shape with a thick, ribbed exterior. Melons, on the other hand, have different shapes and smooth skin.

Pumpkins range in size from small, pie-sized pumpkins to big ones that can weigh over 100 pounds. Melons are smaller than pumpkins and have juicy, sweet flesh.

Pumpkins are orangish in colour, whereas melons are green, and sometimes yellow.

Read | What Is The Difference Between Lime And Lemon?

Flavour

Pumpkins have a mild, slightly sweet flavour that can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes. Whereas melons have a sweet and juicy flesh that is typically eaten raw and used in fruit salads, smoothies, or any other sweet dishes.

Culinary Uses

Pumpkins are often used in pies, soups, stews, and other savoury dishes. They are the signature decorations of the fall season, typically used on Halloween. Melons are typically eaten raw as a refreshing snack or used in desserts and other sweet dishes.

Read | What Is The Difference Between Orange And Tangerine?

Nutritional Makeup

While pumpkins have a higher vitamin A and RAE content, melons are rich in vitamin C and B6.

100 g of melon provides 0.05 mg of vitamin E, whereas the same quantity of pumpkin has 0.8 mg.

Pumpkins have a lower sugar content than melons.

Pumpkins are richer in phosphorus and potassium than melons.

To sum up, pumpkins and melons belong to the same family, however, the two differ in terms of appearance, flavour, uses, and nutritional content. We hope that this article was helpful in explaining the differences between the two fruits.

Also Read | What is the difference between a parrot and a parakeet?