What is the Highest Rainfall Ever Recorded in Uttarakhand?

Uttarakhand has witnessed a number of extreme precipitation events in recent years, some of the worst of which happened during the 2021 monsoon. The maximum rainfall reported was in Champawat, where about 579 mm had fallen in only 22 hours in October 2021. This was synchronized with equally record-breaking amounts in other districts, e.g., Rudrapur (483 mm), Gularbhoj (473 mm), Nainital (401 mm), and Pantnagar (403.2 mm), all within 24 hours. These amounts are officially the highest reported for the state and emphasize Uttarakhand's susceptibility to intense, short-duration rainfall. Current Rainfall in Uttarakhand (June–July 2025) As of late June and early July 2025, Uttarakhand is again witnessing heavy rainfall, with the monsoon advancing almost a week in advance. The India Meteorological Department has declared red alerts for very heavy rainfall in various districts, such as Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, and Nainital.

These warnings have prompted precautionary steps like the temporary cancellation of the Char Dham Yatra to maintain pilgrim safety. Recent Rainfall Events and Consequences Cloudburst in Uttarkashi: On 29 June 2025, a cloudburst in the district of Uttarkashi prompted a landslide that damaged tented accommodations of construction workers, causing two deaths and many missing persons. The incident also swept away part of the Yamunotri National Highway. Rainfall Alert: The IMD has predicted continued heavy to very heavy rainfall at scattered places in Uttarakhand from June 29 to July 4, with thunderstorm and heavy spell of rain alerts. The Bageshwar, Champawat, and Nainital districts are likely to be hit hard. Weekly Rainfall Data: For the week June 18–25, 2025, Uttarakhand had on average 55.1 mm of rainfall, 16% higher than normal for the period. The next week's forecast indicates a possible deficiency of rainfall, but normal rainfall is anticipated for the week after.

Long-Term Rainfall Trends Uttarakhand is the rainfall hotspot with an average annual rainfall of 1,477.6 mm, much above neighboring states like Himachal Pradesh (1,245.1 mm) and Delhi (527.1 mm). The state gets around 1,162.7 mm of rain during the rainy season itself, and July and August are the most rainy months. In recent years, the frequency and intensity of heavy rainfall events have increased, and this has been due to the prevailing influence of the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon. Recent Daily Rainfall Example Dehradun: Dehradun in early June 2025 experienced 23.2 mm of rain on June 3, 7.8 mm on June 4, and 0.4 mm on June 5. Though these amounts are significantly less than the 2021 record-breaking events, they are indicative of the recurring and, at times, erratic pattern of monsoon rains in the area.