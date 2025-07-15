What is the Old Name of Delhi?

Indraprastha: The oldest name of Delhi is believed to be Indraprastha, a city mentioned in the ancient epic, the Mahabharata. It was the grand capital of the Pandavas, built on the banks of the Yamuna River. Many historians believe that modern-day Delhi stands on or near the same site. Purana Qila, one of Delhi’s oldest forts, is thought to be built on the remains of Indraprastha. This name reflects Delhi’s mythological significance and its deep roots in ancient Indian civilisation. Dilli – The Sultanate and Local Legacy During the Delhi Sultanate period (13th–16th centuries), the city came to be known more commonly as Dilli, a name still widely used today. Though the origin of the word “Dilli” is debated, some say it may have come from a king named Raja Dhilu, who ruled in the 1st century BCE. Under various dynasties like the Mamluks, Khiljis, and Tughlaqs, Delhi became a thriving political centre. Each ruler established new towns like Mehrauli, Siri, and Tughlaqabad, but collectively, the area was referred to as Dilli by the people.

Shahjahanabad – The Mughal Capital In the 17th century, Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan built a walled city and named it Shahjahanabad, which is now known as Old Delhi. This city included iconic structures like the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk. Shahjahanabad was the Mughal Empire’s capital and cultural hub, known for its grandeur, planning, and vibrant marketplaces. Even today, the narrow lanes and ancient havelis of Old Delhi carry the charm of this Mughal-era capital. Delhi – From Colonial Rule to Modern Capital The name Delhi became standard during British colonial rule, though the city was still commonly called Dilli by locals. In 1911, the British officially declared Delhi the capital of India, shifting it from Kolkata. After independence in 1947, Delhi continued to grow and now includes New Delhi, the seat of the Indian government. While its name has changed through time from Indraprastha to Dilli to Shahjahanabad and now Delhi, each version reflects a different chapter in its rich history.

7 Interesting Facts About the Old Name of Delhi 1. Indraprastha – A City from the Mahabharata Indraprastha is believed to be more than 3,000 years old, mentioned in ancient Hindu texts like the Mahabharata as the grand capital of the Pandavas. 2. Purana Qila May Stand on Ancient Indraprastha Archaeological studies suggest that Purana Qila, located in modern Delhi, could be built on the remains of Indraprastha, linking Delhi to its mythological past. 3. Dilli Comes from Raja Dhilu The name “Dilli” is thought to originate from Raja Dhilu, a local king who ruled around 50 BCE. His name may have evolved into the commonly used “Dilli.” 4. Delhi Has Been Rebuilt Seven Times Delhi is not one single city but a combination of seven historical cities, each built by different rulers such as the Tughlaqs, Mughals, and the British.