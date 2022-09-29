What is WhatsApp’s Zero-Day vulnerability leading users into danger?

The globally used messaging platform is in danger. It is said that the severe security bugs and vulnerabilities found on WhatsApp can lead hackers to exploit users' accounts. In contrast, CERT-In, the Indian cybersecurity nodal agency has also issued a high-security alert that warns users about the vulnerability, as it leads to loss of data. As per the information, shared by WhatsApp and CERT-In, the effect of bugs can be easily noticed on both smartphones and iPhones.

What is WhatsApp’s new Security Vulnerability?

CERT-In has stated Dubbed CVE-2022-36934: Integer Overflow Bug and CVE-2022-27492 as the cause of Zero-Day vulnerability. According to experts, the Integer Underflow Bug helps attackers remotely execute arbitrary code on both Android and iOS devices. It can control the user’s device by sending a specially-crafted video file, which let them execute arbitrary code.

Also, this glitch can remotely execute commands on someone else’s computing device. Usually, remote code executions (RCEs) take place due to malicious malware downloaded by the host. It can happen irrespective of the device’s geographic location.

FYI, the internal security team of WhatsApp has detected and marked these two vulnerabilities as “Critical” and received a score of 10/10.

What can be the adverse effect of WhatsApp Zero-Day vulnerability?

According to experts, WhatsApp Zero-Day vulnerability can lead to the below-mentioned illicit activities, such as:

Malware Launch Sensitive data theft Track of user’s activity Hack the entire device

What can be the safety measures against WhatsApp Zero-Day Vulnerability?

Technology can never come without obstacles, and this vulnerability is too similar to any other glitch. To keep your device and account safe from danger, simply update download or update to the latest version of the app.