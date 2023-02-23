What Is Xylazine? How Is The Drug “Zombifying” People’s Bodies? All You Need To Know

Xylazine, or “tranq” is the new drug wreaking major havoc in cities across the US. Reports say the deadly symptoms include skin rotting and "zombifying" people.

Xylazine or the ‘zombie drug’ has been ratified by the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for veterinary purposes. It was earlier used for cutting heroin, but shockingly its most recent discovery has been discovered in fentanyl and other illicit drugs according to sources.

The Drug OD situation has been an issue for a long time and according to statistics, a person dies of a drug overdose every five minutes in America.

Xylazine, otherwise known as Tranq, is the new drug creating mayhem in major cities across the country with its devastating effects of "skin-eating" and zombifying people addicted to this.

What is Xylazine?

Xylazine is a pharmaceutical drug used for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation, and analgesia in animals like horses, cattle, and other non-human mammals hence the name "tranq".

Xylazine is used by Veterinarians as an emetic, especially in cats.

It is an analog of clonidine and an agonist at the α₂ class of adrenergic receptor.

What is Xylazine Used For?

Discovered as an antihypertensive agent in 1962 by Farbenfabriken Bayer in Leverkusen, Germany Xylazine has several central nervous system depressant effects.

Xylazine was approved by the FDA for veterinary use and is now used as an animal tranquilizer.

As a veterinary anesthetic, xylazine is typically only administered once for the intended effect before or during surgical procedures.

The sedative and analgesic effects of xylazine are related to central nervous system depression. Xylazine's muscle relaxant effect inhibits the transmission of neural impulses in the central nervous system.

The early 2000s marked the era when xylazine became popular as a drug of abuse in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Xylazine's street name in Puerto Rico is anestesia de caballo, which means "horse anesthetic".

Xylazine's street name in the United States is “tranq,” “tranq dope” and “zombie drug”.

How is Xylazine "Zombifying people's bodies"?

Sam the 28-year-old said that he has struggled with a substance use disorder since the age of 14, adding that he has been in and out of treatment for many years of his life. HE said in an interview, that "Tranq is basically zombifying people's bodies."

Xylazine outbreaks of skin infections and overdoses.

The national spread of xylazine is a public health threat as Xylazine overdose is usually fatal in humans.

Because it is used as a drug adulterant, the symptoms caused by the drugs accompanying xylazine administration vary between individuals.

The Current Scenario Of The Drug

The current situation of drug abuse foreshadows the future of the overdose crisis, increasingly driven by powerful synthetic compounds mixed into potent combinations.

"Tranq Dope" is a mix of Fentanyl, the opioid that has decimated America's youth, and the veterinary drug Xylazine. It is currently being sold on the streets for just a few dollars per bag. Public health authorities are horrified by its spread and worried about the terrible scars it leaves on individuals who use it. With its catastrophic results, including the ability to visibly damage the user's skin, "tranq dope," has raised concerns in the US.

