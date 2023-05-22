What Phone Does Sundar Pichai Use? Here's What He Said

Google during its I/O event announced its new smartphones range- Pixel Fold and Pixel 7. But the major question that revolves around almost everyone’s mind is “What phone does Sundar Pichai use?”

Well, here is the answer. In his recent interview with Arun Maini, Sundar Pichai revealed that he uses a lot of smartphones.

Which phone does Sundar Pichai use?

Sundar Pichai revealed that he has been using Pixel Fold and Pixel 7. He said, “I have been testing the Fold for a while now and I use both.”

He further states that he prefers his regular phone when traveling and wants to check his emails quickly.

In the rapid-fire round when he was asked “Which phone do you use? Sundar states, “I use everything from a Samsung Galaxy to the new Pixel phone to the iPhone”

Further, he mentions that he loves Dark Mode and misses being in light so he switches back to Light Mode. He says “I keep on switching. I am still on the fence, but Dark Mode is on the average.”

The CEO also revealed that if given a choice, he would prefer a smartphone with a better camera in comparison to a bigger battery.

It is interesting to see that Sundar Pichai uses a variety of smartphones. This suggests that he is open-minded about different platforms and technologies. It is also a sign that he is constantly looking for ways to improve the user experience of Google's products.

The interview also unveils the benefits and the drawbacks of the AI, he says if “The AI is done correctly can liberate you to channel whatever you want to do and you have powerful tools.”