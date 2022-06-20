What you observe first in this optical illusion image reveals if you are sensitive or superficial

You are sensitive or superficial? This optical illusion is an interesting personality test as it will reveal whether you are sensitive or superficial based on what you observe first.

Take a look at the image!

This optical illusion is shared by Charles Meriot on the internet.

He asked viewers, "What did you see first?" A flower or a woman's profile

Various viewers commented.

Some said, "They only saw a flower."

Another said, "He didn't see a flower or a woman at all."

One person said, "He saw only the woman's profile."

One added and joked, "Is it true that what we observe or see first will tell us about our personality."

One commenter asked, "What if a person sees both images at once?"

Look once again at the image. What did you first observe?

If you first observe a flower

According to Charles Meriot, if you first observe a flower, it indicates that you are sensitive, emotional, and intuitive. Also, you will do anything for the people you love and also support.

If you first observe a woman's profile

According to Charles Meriot, if you first observe a woman's profile or a lady, it indicates that you are a deep thinker. You are good at giving advice and are a great communicator. But sometimes you can be a little bit superficial.

It is to be noted that it is not necessary that the explanation will go with everyone.

