Which is India’s First Private Train? Check its Name, Ticket Price and Other Details

Indian Railways is known for offering a variety of rail services to meet the needs and demands of its travelers. Keeping this in mind, the national transporter launched the nation's first private train in the year 2019. However, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is in charge of all train operations and maintenance. First Private Train of India The Tejas Express, the nation's first private train, travels one of the most well-traveled lines, from New Delhi to Lucknow. It started its first commercial run on October 4, 2019. IRCTC reported operating profits from this Tejas Express service of almost Rs 7.73 lakh in just one month of operation. Tejas Express Trains Price India's first private train is still more expensive than other high-end services like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express that run on the same route, even after five years of operation. The cost of tickets for these upscale trains and IRCTC's New Delhi–Lucknow Tejas Express is compared here:

There are two seating classes available on the IRCTC Tejas Express between New Delhi and Lucknow: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The same seating options are also available on the Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains. However, only AC Sleeper classes are available on the Rajdhani Express because it is a long-distance train. Private Vs Government Train Fare Comparison The IRCTC Tejas Express costs Rs 1,679 for an AC chair car and Rs 2,457 for an executive chair car when traveling between New Delhi and Lucknow. AC Chair Car tickets for the Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains on the same route cost Rs 1,255, while Executive Chair Car tickets cost Rs 1,955 for the Shatabdi and Rs 2,415 for the Vande Bharat Express. In contrast, travel between New Delhi and Lucknow on the Rajdhani Express (New Delhi–Dibrugarh), which provides AC Third Tier, AC Second Tier, and AC First Class rooms, costs Rs 1,590, Rs 2,105, and Rs 2,630, respectively.