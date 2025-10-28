Which is India’s First Private Train? Check its Name, Ticket Price and Other Details

Indian Railways is known for offering a variety of rail services to meet the needs and demands of its travelers. Keeping this in mind, the national transporter launched the nation's first private train in the year 2019. However, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is in charge of all train operations and maintenance.
First Private Train of India
The Tejas Express, the nation's first private train, travels one of the most well-traveled lines, from New Delhi to Lucknow. It started its first commercial run on October 4, 2019. IRCTC reported operating profits from this Tejas Express service of almost Rs 7.73 lakh in just one month of operation.
Tejas Express Trains Price
India's first private train is still more expensive than other high-end services like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express that run on the same route, even after five years of operation. The cost of tickets for these upscale trains and IRCTC's New Delhi–Lucknow Tejas Express is compared here:
There are two seating classes available on the IRCTC Tejas Express between New Delhi and Lucknow: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The same seating options are also available on the Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains. However, only AC Sleeper classes are available on the Rajdhani Express because it is a long-distance train.
Private Vs Government Train Fare Comparison
The IRCTC Tejas Express costs Rs 1,679 for an AC chair car and Rs 2,457 for an executive chair car when traveling between New Delhi and Lucknow. AC Chair Car tickets for the Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains on the same route cost Rs 1,255, while Executive Chair Car tickets cost Rs 1,955 for the Shatabdi and Rs 2,415 for the Vande Bharat Express.
In contrast, travel between New Delhi and Lucknow on the Rajdhani Express (New Delhi–Dibrugarh), which provides AC Third Tier, AC Second Tier, and AC First Class rooms, costs Rs 1,590, Rs 2,105, and Rs 2,630, respectively.
|
Train Service
|
Class of Travel
|
Fare (INR)
|
Tejas Express
|
AC Chair Car (CC)
|
₹1,679
|
Executive Chair Car (EC)
|
₹2,457
|
Shatabdi Express
|
AC Chair Car (CC)
|
₹1,255
|
Executive Chair Car (EC)
|
₹1,955
|
Vande Bharat Express
|
AC Chair Car (CC)
|
₹1,255
|
Executive Chair Car (EC)
|
₹2,415
|
Rajdhani Express
|
AC Third Tier (3A)
|
₹1,590
|
AC Second Tier (2A)
|
₹2,105
|
AC First Class (1A)
|
₹2,630
Dynamic Pricing of Tickets in IRCTC
IRCTC Tejas Express, Rajdhani Express, and Shatabdi Express trains are subject to Indian Railways dynamic pricing. On Vande Bharat trains, however, these fares do not apply.
About Tejas Express
The Tejas Express is a semi-high-speed train with improved passenger comfort and contemporary amenities. The Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala is the manufacturing facility for its coaches. "The newly designed coaches can reach speeds of 200 km/h, however they will only reach 160 km/h because of rail track limitations. Steel brake discs, sintered pads, and an electro-pneumatic assist brake system were used to reach a speed potential of 200 kmph, according to a 2017 statement from the Ministry of Railways.
