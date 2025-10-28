IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

Which is India’s First Private Train? Check its Name, Ticket Price and Other Details

By Vidhee Tripathi
Oct 28, 2025, 13:44 IST

India’s first private train, the Tejas Express, started in 2019 between New Delhi and Lucknow under IRCTC. Discover its ticket prices, features, and how it compares with Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express trains.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Indian Railways is known for offering a variety of rail services to meet the needs and demands of its travelers. Keeping this in mind, the national transporter launched the nation's first private train in the year 2019. However, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is in charge of all train operations and maintenance.

First Private Train of India

The Tejas Express, the nation's first private train, travels one of the most well-traveled lines, from New Delhi to Lucknow. It started its first commercial run on October 4, 2019. IRCTC reported operating profits from this Tejas Express service of almost Rs 7.73 lakh in just one month of operation.

Tejas Express Trains Price

India's first private train is still more expensive than other high-end services like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express that run on the same route, even after five years of operation. The cost of tickets for these upscale trains and IRCTC's New Delhi–Lucknow Tejas Express is compared here:

There are two seating classes available on the IRCTC Tejas Express between New Delhi and Lucknow: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The same seating options are also available on the Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains. However, only AC Sleeper classes are available on the Rajdhani Express because it is a long-distance train.

Private Vs Government Train Fare Comparison

The IRCTC Tejas Express costs Rs 1,679 for an AC chair car and Rs 2,457 for an executive chair car when traveling between New Delhi and Lucknow. AC Chair Car tickets for the Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains on the same route cost Rs 1,255, while Executive Chair Car tickets cost Rs 1,955 for the Shatabdi and Rs 2,415 for the Vande Bharat Express.

In contrast, travel between New Delhi and Lucknow on the Rajdhani Express (New Delhi–Dibrugarh), which provides AC Third Tier, AC Second Tier, and AC First Class rooms, costs Rs 1,590, Rs 2,105, and Rs 2,630, respectively.

Train Service

Class of Travel

Fare (INR)

Tejas Express

AC Chair Car (CC)

₹1,679
 

Executive Chair Car (EC)

₹2,457

Shatabdi Express

AC Chair Car (CC)

₹1,255
 

Executive Chair Car (EC)

₹1,955

Vande Bharat Express

AC Chair Car (CC)

₹1,255
 

Executive Chair Car (EC)

₹2,415

Rajdhani Express

AC Third Tier (3A)

₹1,590
 

AC Second Tier (2A)

₹2,105
 

AC First Class (1A)

₹2,630

ALSO READ: Who is Known as the Father of Mathematics?

Dynamic Pricing of Tickets in IRCTC

IRCTC Tejas Express, Rajdhani Express, and Shatabdi Express trains are subject to Indian Railways dynamic pricing. On Vande Bharat trains, however, these fares do not apply.

About Tejas Express

The Tejas Express is a semi-high-speed train with improved passenger comfort and contemporary amenities. The Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala is the manufacturing facility for its coaches. "The newly designed coaches can reach speeds of 200 km/h, however they will only reach 160 km/h because of rail track limitations. Steel brake discs, sintered pads, and an electro-pneumatic assist brake system were used to reach a speed potential of 200 kmph, according to a 2017 statement from the Ministry of Railways.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Adopts Airport-Style Luggage Rules; Check the New Guidelines

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News