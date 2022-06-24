Who is Khaby Lame? Life, Career, Net Worth of Most-Followed Tik Tok Star

Khaby Lame, a popular TikTok and Instagram personality who simply takes on overly complicated hacks and in turn showcases a more straightforward and simple method of doing the same hacks. Lame’s videos usually feature a life hack of another user that is unnecessarily difficult or being solved in an overly complicated manner. Lame goes ahead in his video to show the same hack being solved in a simply easier and everyday way. For example, in a life hack where someone is using scissors to cut their stuck t-shirt in a car door, Lame simply opens the car doors and removes his shirt.

Lame uses his signature comic expression after solving a hack in every TikTok video or Instagram reel which is to extend his arms and roll his eyes to point out the common-sense way of solving the same complicated hack. During his early days, his videos were mostly in Italian or his native language. But his silent gestures became the turning point that gave Lame rise to international fame.

Image Source: Khaby Lame Instagram

Who is Khaby Lame?

Born on 9th March 2000 in Senegal, Khaby Lame (real name Khabane Lame) is a famous social media star who is known for his TikTok and Instagram reels where he showcases a simple approach to overly complicated life hacks by other users. As of 2022, Lame is the most-followed Tik Tok Star globally.

Personal Life

In the year 2001, Khaby Lame came to Italy when he was 1-year-old after his family moved to a public housing complex in Chivasso, Italy. Lame was working as a CNC machine operator at a factory near Turin, Italy before he lost his job during the early COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

In October 2020, Khaby Lame got engaged to Zaira Nucci.

Career as TikTok Star

Soon after getting laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lame started posting videos on Tik Tok where he was seen dancing and watching video games. His early videos were mostly filmed in Italian. Lame started garnering popularity on Tik Tok on his ‘duet’ and ‘stitch’ video responses to mock overly complicated life hacks.

In April 2021, Lame surpassed the most-followed Italian TikToker Gianluca Vacchi and in July 2021, Lame was ahead of the second-most followed TikToker Addison Rae. In June 2022, Lame gained the title of most-followed TikToker after he surpassed Charli D’Amelio.

Following on Social Media

The 22-year-old Muslim Khaby Lame gained the top spot of most-followed TikToker with 142.7 million on 22nd June 2022 after he surpassed Charli D’Amelio.

As of June 2022, Lame has 142.8 million followers on TikTok and 78.3 million followers on Instagram, and 1.2 million followers on Facebook.

Net Worth

Khaby Lame is reported to have a net worth of $1-$6 Million. Lame also earns millions of dollars through brand endorsements and advertising. Lame owns a number of luxurious cars and currently lives in a $6 million house in Chivasso, Italy which houses a tennis court and a swimming pool.