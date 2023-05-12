Who is Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musks' replacement as the next Twitter CEO?

In December 2022, the eccentric billionaire and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, Elon Musk, tweeted that he would resign as CEO of the microblogging platform as soon as he found someone foolish enough to take the job. He also said that he would just run the software and server teams.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Musk's tweet came after he lost a straw poll he posted on Twitter that asked users whether he should relinquish his role as head of the company. The poll ended with 57.5% of the 17.5 million respondents voting "yes" that Musk should step down as CEO.

It seems that after searching for more than five months, Musk has finally found his replacement as the Chief Executive Officer of the microblogging platform- Linda Yaccarino.

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

Linda Yaccarino is the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal. She is one of the most successful ad sales executives in the world, and she has been credited with helping to transform the advertising business.

Yaccarino has been with NBCUniversal for over 20 years, and she has held a variety of leadership positions. She is currently the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, responsible for overlooking the company's global and operational units, including linear and digital platforms. She is also responsible for the brand's global partnerships, which include deals with major brands like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Procter & Gamble.

According to Yaccarino's official profile on NBCUniversal, she and her 2000-people team are responsible for connecting emerging and established brands to hundreds of millions of viewers, and driving economic impact across every sector. Since joining NBCU in 2011, her team has earned more than $100 billion in ad sales, extended the company’s reach globally, launched the first ad-supported streaming service, and made major investments in data and technical capabilities. She is the first ad chief to develop a unified tech-enabled trading system, One Platform, and create a united monetization and enterprise strategy.

She is a highly respected figure in the advertising industry, and her commendable work has earned her a number of accolades. She has been named one of the "Top 10 People Transforming Advertising" by Business Insider, one of the "Ten Most Powerful Women in TV" by Adweek, one of the "Women in Entertainment: Power 100" by the Hollywood Reporter, and one of the "Power Women of New York" by Variety.

Yaccarino is a graduate of Penn State University in liberal arts and telecommunications. She has been mentioned as a potential candidate to become the next CEO of Twitter. As a respected leader in the media industry with a proven track record of success, she would be a strong choice to lead Twitter into the future.