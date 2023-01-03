Who Is Suhail Sameer, Former CEO Of BharatPe?

Suhail Sameer, the CEO of BharatPe, has resigned after a dispute with Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder of the fintech startup. In a statement, BharatPe announced that as of January 7, 2023, Sameer will step down as the Chief Executive Officer and assume the position of Strategic Advisor. This will facilitate a smooth transition for Nalin Negi, the current CFO, who has been named interim CEO and will work with senior executives to strengthen execution across the board. The board is searching for a suitable CEO.

Education

Suhail Sameer did his BE (Bachelor of Engineering) in Electrical from Delhi College of Engineering. After his graduation, he went to EBS Universität für Wirtschaft und Recht, from where he completed his Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in International Finance. He then pursued an MBA in Finance and Economics from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Career

Sameer started his career at McKinsey and Company, a global management consulting firm. He worked in the firm for 8 years as the Associate Partner. After leaving McKinsey, he joined several other companies at a higher designation. Sameer founded CESC Ventures and developed the modern Ayurveda (Dr. Vaidya's) and healthy snack (Too Yumm!) companies there. He actively invests in clean-label personal care products, food, and financial inclusion. One of his investments is in Rupeek, the largest digitally secured lending company in India, as well as the farm-to-table naturopathic brand Gourmet Garden and India's largest clean-label personal care company, MamaEarth.

Sameer has been associated with the Rockefeller Foundation's work on rural electrification in India and is a Niti Aayog Mentor of Change, a government program to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

He assumed the role of BharatPe’s CEO in August 2020. The company’s co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were sacked from the company in March over allegations of financial mismanagement. Since then, Sameer has held down the fort.

And now, Suhail Sameer has officially stepped down as the CEO. The current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nalini Negi has been appointed as the interim CEO. From 7th January, Sameer will officially take the position of Strategic Advisor at the company.

Also Read | Indian-American Who Invented Email Applies To Become Twitter’s CEO. Here’s All You Need To Know.