Indian-American Who Invented Email Applies To Become Twitter’s CEO. Here’s All You Need To Know.

American Indian Shiva Ayyadurai, who is credited with "inventing email," has applied to take over as CEO of the social networking site Twitter after Elon Musk held an online poll asking the users whether or not he should step down as the CEO.

Ayyadurai addressed a tweet to Elon Musk, saying, "I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply."

The tweet has garnered over 9 million views till now, and users have flocked to it, with many praising the man for his incredible credentials, whereas others are responding in a non-affirmative way to the tweet.

Dear Mr. Musk(@elonmusk):



I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply.



Sincerely,



Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

The Inventor of Email



m:1-617-631-6874 — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) December 24, 2022

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai?

Shiva Ayyadurai was born on December 2, 1963, in Mumbai. In 1978, when he was merely 14 years old, Ayyadurai created a computer program, and called it “Email.” The program recreated all of the interoffice mailing system's functionalities, including the inbox, outbox, folders, memos, attachments, address book, and more.

Four years later, in 1982, Ayyadurai was given the copyright to Email by the US government, at a time when copyright was the only mechanism to safeguard software inventions. Since then, he has officially become the inventor of email.

Ayyadurai first became interested in human health as a child after observing his grandmother, who was a healer. He pursued his education in systems biology at MIT, which eventually led to the invention of Systems Health, an innovation that offers an integrative framework connecting eastern and western medicine.

His recent creation, CytoSolve, offers a platform for modeling complicated biological events to facilitate the development of multi-combination therapies without any cruel-animal testing.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is a systems scientist with four degrees from MIT and has a formidable educational background and career.

Anniversary of #Email August 30 when 1st US COPYRIGHT for “Email” issued for my 1978 invention when as a 14-yr-old @Newark I wrote 50,000 lines of code to replicate all features of the interoffice mail system that I named “EMAIL” - the system we use today. https://t.co/hV4C0PguuA pic.twitter.com/EfxTQClFOA — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) August 30, 2019

Following months of controversies and disasters, Twitter's current CEO and Tesla founder, billionaire Elon Musk, held a poll on the micro-blogging platform, asking his users whether or not he should step down as CEO of the said platform, and stating that he would abide by the poll results. More than 17 million people participated in the poll, and 57.5% of Twitter users voted for Musk to step down.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Following the poll results, Musk tweeted that he would be resigning as Twitter’s CEO once he has found someone else to take over.

Looking at the credentials of Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, he seems to be a competent candidate for the position.

Also Read | Top 10 Most High Profile Mergers and Acquisitions of 2022