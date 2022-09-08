Who Is Vedant Patel? Indian- American Getting A New Role In US State Department Office

Vedant Patel is the very first Indian-American to hold a press briefing for the US State Department. US Department of State Spokesperson ned Prince was on a vacation, and thus Vedant Patel took the response, marking a historical debut.

Early Life:

Vedant Patel was born in Gujarat, India, and pursued his education at the University of California, Riverside. The man is known to be a close associate of US President Joe Biden. He previously served as the Assistant Press Secretary and Spokesperson in the White House for the president of the United States.







Name: Vedant Patel Age: 33 Birth Place: Gujarat, India Education: Masters in Business Administration (M.B.A.) University University of California, Riverside

Vedant Patel Early Life

The man was also an important member of the presidential campaign of Joe Biden at the time of the general election. He has formerly worked for Congressman Mike Honda and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal as the Communications Director.

The Historic Event

Vedant Patel, a 33-year-old American of Indian origin created the historic moment at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the department. His responsibility was to brief the press on the foreign issues of the country.

Honored and humbled by the opportunity to join the @StateDept led by @SecBlinken and work with the incredibly talented and brilliant workforce of the Department. Follow along at @StateDeputySpox as we help communicate U.S. foreign policy at home and abroad. 👇🏽 https://t.co/74WlSNuoxM — Vedant Patel (@vedantpatel90) July 6, 2022

At the time of the briefing, the man talked about the current Russia-Ukraine war, along with the negotiations with Tehran regarding the nuclear deal. He also addressed the media regarding Liz Truss’s becoming the new PM of the UK.

The event invited congratulating wishes from a myriad of former and current US State Department officials. Matt Hill, the White House’s Senior Associate Communications Director congratulated the man on his podium debut. Hill also compliment Vedant, saying that Vedant managed such a huge responsibility with great professionalism.

Additionally, Pili Tobar, former White House Deputy Communications Director, congratulated Vedant too.