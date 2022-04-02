Who was Prabhakar Sail? The NCB Witness in the Aryan Khan Case, who died of a heart attack?

Prabhakar Sail: He was an independent witness for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan. A police official said that he died of a heart attack at his house in Mahul on April 1, 2022, in the evening. He further said that he was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. He was declared brought dead there. Read below to find out more about him.

Prabhakar Sail's lawyer, Tushar Khandare, confirmed that he died because of a heart attack and that his family members do not suspect any foul play. Sail is survived by his mother, wife, and two kids.

READ| Who is Pradeep Gawande? Age, Family, Education, Career, Marriage of IAS Tina Dabi's Husband To Be| Biography

Who was Prabhakar Sail?

He was an 'independent witness' in the drugs on cruise case, who claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K.P Gosavi. Sail filed an affidavit in which he alleged that he had heard Gosavi discuss a Rs 25-crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last October.

It was said by the NCB to the court that Prabhakar Sail had turned hostile. His affidavit was still pending with the court.

However, Sail was a significant witness in the drug raid case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was involved.

Prabhakar Sail also claimed that NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers. He also claimed to Gosavi that NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede was to be given Rs. 8 crore of the deal money. The allegations pointed out by Prabhakar Sail prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others. However, allegations were denied by Wankhade against him.

As per reports in the affidavit, it was mentioned that at about 9:45 am on October 3, Gosavi met Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, with one Sanville Adrain D'Souza, alias Sam D'Souza, outside the Big Bazaar at Lower Parel.

In the car of Dadlani, they met and then left the place after about 15 minutes. Later in the day, at the residence of Gosavi, Gosavi asked Sail to go and collect cash at the Tardeo signal. He went in Gosavi's car. Two bags filled with cash were handed to him by a person who came in a white car. Sail brought the bag of money to Vashi. Sail said that in the evening, Gosavi asked him to hand over the cash of Rs 50 lakh to Sam. And accordingly, Sail returned the bags filled with cash to Sam at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, where Sam counted the cash and found it to be Rs. 38 lakh.

About the Drug Cruise Case

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in October last year in connection with a drug case along with 19 others on a Mumbai cruise by the NCB. 20 were arrested in the case, out of which 18 were released on bail and only two are in judicial custody currently.

READ| What Is The Reason For Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis?